Noelia Makes a Sensual Performance Singing “NI Una Lagrima Mas”

singing one of her biggest musical hits, Noelia surprised her followers on social networks

The beautiful singer and model Noelia continues to show off her incredible talent because, although she has separated her life from the big stages, in social networks she remembers some of the successes that boosted her fame.

Being one of his most recent publications the one that revived the talent of Noelia, being his success, “Ni Una Lagrima Mas” which he wanted to remember.

In the short video posted to his more than 1.3 million followers, he shows himself performing while singing the song from his album Hitting Strong, released in December 2000.

Although Noelia’s great talent is noteworthy, the aspect that stood out above her sensual dance steps was the tight and transparent wardrobe that marked the defined curves of the 41-year-old Puerto Rican.

Facing the blue waters of the sea, Noelia was shown with a tight transparent full-body leotard that heated up social networks causing a wave of good comments.

Beautiful, the best, woow beauty of a woman, were just some of the comments that the publication received, because it is worth noting the beauty and excellent spirit with which she shares with her followers.