Miley Cyrus’s Daring Proposal to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Through TikTok, Miley Cyrus makes a daring proposal to a couple of the moment; Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

United States.- A great success and recognition are what Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have achieved, managing to position themselves as one of everyone’s favorite couples in the music industry, including Miley Cyrus, who through TikTok makes them a tremendous and daring proposal that has left all his followers speechless.

It turns out that the young couple covered the song ‘The Climb’ by Cyrus on TikTok, and when she found out she did not want to miss the opportunity to comment on the publication, remember that for years singers have been asked to make a collaboration together and with Mendes, the interpreter of ‘Wrecking ball’ was about to launch a song.

In the short video of the application of the moment, we can see the couple enjoying their days at home with comfortable clothes and merging their voices to sing to the rhythm of this popular song by the singer, which caught Miley’s attention so much that she decided to propose to them a threesome, leaving everyone shocked.

Although many of the platform users asked: “Do a collaboration”, Miley responded with: “Let’s do a trio”, although she continued to respond to her own message with: “A trio of harmonies, obviously Shawn. Dirty animal”, leaving, of course, it had all been a slightly bawdy joke that had a double meaning for everyone.

If a collaboration between these three singers is achieved, it would be the first time for them, but not for Miley and Shawn, because last year they joined talent to perform the song ‘Islands in the Stream’ at the MusiCares gala to honor the iconic Dolly Parton, who is also Cyrus’ godmother.

Later they were seen together again, as Mendes invited Cyrus to sing along with him his song ‘In my blood’, this at the 61st Grammy Awards. But that was not all, in the past, they went into the studio to record together with the song ‘Bad karma’, which was not released with the voice of Mendes, but with that of Joan Jett on Miley’s new album, ” Plastic Hearts “.

This album, the seventh record material of Cyrus’ career, has left everyone delighted, as he immerses himself in pop rock and makes magnificent songs, some alongside important legends such as Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks and the nascent pop legend, Dua Lipa.

Now, the fans of these singers are eager to know if one day they will collaborate together and manage to delight their audience with success, although it is likely that this will be some time since Miley is focused on pop-rock music, Shawn on pop and ballads, while Camila has a more experimental pop.

Miley Cyrus to release new video for her album “Plastic Hearts”

Singer Miley Cyrus, 28, has not only delighted with the incredible video for ‘Midnight sky’, her first single from “Plastic Hearts”, she also managed to steal all eyes with the official video for ‘ Prisoner ‘, along with the beautiful Dua Lipa, where they are seen venturing into a night full of passion, beauty, and glamor, it will also release a new video.

It is through Instagram where the singer has announced that today she will launch the lyric video of the song ‘Plastic Hearts’, which gives title to her new record material released on November 27 worldwide and which achieved number one on the Best Rock Album chart for two consecutive weeks.