Lis Vega Would Be the Twin of Ninel Conde After Numerous Surgeries

After performing a large number of surgeries to look perfect and young, Ninel Conde and Lis Vega have developed a great resemblance

Mexico.- Apparently the singers Ninel Conde and Lis Vega are sharing a makeup artist, stylist, and also a plastic surgeon, because, in the most recent Instagram photos of the Cuban woman, she has presented a great resemblance to the Mexican, leaving all her followers thinking that They could even be twins after trying to be perfect women and look younger.

Although both stars have caused strong criticism by showing their physique and face very well worked with the best surgeons, this time what they are talking about is the great resemblance they share, the one that barely emerged, since apparently Lis underwent a supposed aesthetic procedure to look younger and ended up looking like Ninel.

The urban poet, also known as La Malandra, has worn a new look on social networks, one very similar to Ninel’s and shows that they look like twin sisters with one of their photographs, managing to receive more than twenty thousand likes and thousands of comments where they point out that it looks very similar to El Bombón Asesino.

In the photo she shared, we can see her with a color gradient in her hair that starts with dark brown and ends in blonde, in a shiny black outfit with which she shows off all her attributes and heavy makeup at night, as well as a chain and a ring to stylize your outfit.

Something that has surprised his fans is that it can be seen with the naked eye that he did some cosmetic repairs such as his lips, nose, eyes, cheekbones, and chest. La Malandra left everyone shocked with this photograph by boasting a great resemblance to Conde and his followers could not avoid referring to the subject.

What many know about these singers is that they have resorted to numerous plastic surgeries to achieve the perfect body, be it buttock augmentation, breasts, waist reduction, arms, legs, or cosmetic procedures to look much younger, it is known that they seek to the best surgeons for this type of arrangement.

Ninel Conde, born in Toluca, State of Mexico, is currently one of the popular Mexican figures of entertainment. At 44 years of age, he has a youthful appearance and away from wrinkles or deterioration in his physique, although he has taken advantage of surgeries, the reality is that at his age he continues to look spectacular.

Lis Vega, for her part, is born in Havana, Cuba, and at 43 she also sports a spectacular physique, although harshly criticized, since everyone has attacked her for submitting to this type of arrangement to look better. Like Conde, Vega is a singer, but of the urban genre.

The interpreter of ‘Bombón Asesino’ and ‘La Rebelde’ has not only been compared to Lis Vega but also to Ariana Grande, this due to the personal style of each one and so much has been the teasing that she has compared herself to the singer pop and has conducted a survey among his followers.

And just as Ninel is compared to Ariana, they assure that Danna Paola copies the young singer, this with her style, her outfits, and even her voice, a subject that the Mexican has never referred to, but about which everyone constantly talks on social media.