Does Chiquis Rivera Throw Indirect? See Here His New Publication

A few days after the end of 2020, Jenni Rivera’s daughter shares in a tweet the learnings that I leave her this year

Chiquis Rivera, like many people, has faced a difficult year, on the one hand, the painful and mediatic separation from Lorenzo Méndez, who was her sentimental partner for almost five years; on the other, the loss of loved ones due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Against this background, Janney Marín Rivera, the singer’s real name, published a brief message on Twitter to say goodbye to the year and share that it left her.

2020 taught me: you can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped. You can’t change someone unless they’re ready to change, and you certainly can’t force something that just doesn’t fit. ”Chiquis said on Twitter

However, the words of the princess of the band gave the impression, to some users, of being a hint due to the complex situation they are facing at the moment. Therefore, some of his staunch fans responded with words of encouragement, while others reproached him for the action.

Such is the case of a Twitter user identified as Erika Mariscal, who wrote: “I’m sorry for the bad things you are going through, and I am glad of the good things that are happening to you … but now fix your problems in private and stop throwing hints do you have something to say to him? In their face and also for Lorenzo the same … they are no longer 15-year-old children … I wish them well ”.

In contrast, among the messages of solidarity, they made to Chiquis Rivera, the one from Patibee, who published: “Sad but very true. When there’s so much stress, pain, and struggle involved with anything in life, whatever it is, then maybe it’s just not meant to be. “

It should be remembered that living a divorce as mediated as the one faced by singers Lorenzo Méndez and Chiquis Rivera makes them the target of gossip that tries to justify the reason for the separation, which they do not want to let out into the public light. Even this situation reached its limit in recent days when the singer announced that she will take a break from her social networks to focus on herself and her personal growth.