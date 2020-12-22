Are You Getting Married Again? Emma Coronel Wears a Wedding Dress and Doubts Grow

Emma Coronel, the beauty queen ex-wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, appeared wearing a beautiful white wedding dress that raised the question: Are you getting married again?

Sinaloa.- The beauty queen ex-wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, Emma Coronel Aispuro, gave something to talk about again after uploading a photograph to her social networks where she is seen posing with a dress that raised doubts in millions of people, “will you marry again?

It was on her official Instagram account, “therealemmacoronel”, where she showed her beauty posing almost on her back, showing that at 31 years of age she does not ask for anything from the most important celebrities and the most popular international models.

The mysterious garment worn by the one born in Canelas, Durango, is a beautiful white wedding dress with a V-shaped neckline at the back and an elegant ornament in her hair that is dyed chestnut in different shades.

The mother of Email Guadalupe Guzman Coronel appears with the palms of both hands touching a white wall, turning his face slightly to the left showing her eyes closed, reflecting enjoy the moment.

Her popularity is such that in just a few minutes of the publication she managed to accumulate thousands of hearts (likes) and dozens of comments, mostly highlighting the beauty that Emma Coronel boasts in each of her images.

“Queen of Queens”, “Goddess”, “you are beautiful”, “patron”, among many other emojis are just some of the comments that were captured in the area designed for this.

The controversy regarding a possible wedding of Emma Coronel grew, even more, when the comments of the publication were disabled, some say that in order not to make the issue grow further, others that it was to stop an unfounded avalanche.

Those who do not agree with the theme of the possible wedding, say that it was only the image of an advertising campaign, arguing what the ex-wife of El Chapo wrote accompanying the photograph:

“BRIDE CAMPAIGN 2021, LUMARAN SALÓN. Model: @therealemmacoronel, Dress: @benitosantosoficial, Photography: @ antoniocarrillo.photos, Makeup: @ maralumakeup._ /, @lumaransalon, Hair: @andreacervantesl.”

When doing a quick search of the topic, it was found that “Lumaran” is an event room located in Culiacán, Sinaloa, which on its Instagram account has more photographs of the beautiful Emma Coronel posing with the same wedding dress. Now we just have to wait for the official version, but in the meantime, you have the last word.