Aliens Mistake Zooey Deschanel for Katy Perry in New Video

Katy Perry released the official video for ‘Not the end of the world’ today and has revived one of the most talked-about songs of the past

United States.- Not only Ariana Grande is premiering this Monday, December 21, the American singer Katy Perry also celebrates the launch of her new music video for the song ‘Not the end of the world’, one of her favorite songs fans from the album “Smile” released on August 28.

The singer has not wanted to leave her new musical era behind, as some other interpreters have, and launches the song ‘Not the end of the world’ as a new official single, returning to that pop that made her become so important within the music industry more than a decade ago.

Yesterday Katy announced the news of the launch of her new video, although it had already been rumored that this would happen, it was even revealed until the plot of the video. At first, we see planet Earth being watched by aliens, who begin a search for the singer and while she walks her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, she manages to be mistaken for another woman.

And who is kidnapped by the aliens is nothing more and nothing less than Zooey Deschanel, thus reliving themes of the past such as that they were twins and lost sisters. Once the New Girl actress arrives in space, she meets these blue characters who are her most loyal followers and they welcome her as if she were Katy, although she tries to deny that she is not, they insist on making her become the singer pop.

Moments later we see that they have planned to destroy the Earth and have only one hour to carry out this action, which Zooey realizes and gets to work to do something about it. Katy is introduced to the entire crew and they explain that they have saved her from dying on the spot, as she is the only person they wanted her to survive.

She begins to come up with a plan to prevent all of this from happening, as we watch her get spruced up by space fashion experts, showing off some of the most iconic outfits from Katy Perry’s career as the cover outfit for “Smile,” the Wild outfit from the ‘ Roar ‘ video and the sweet outfit she uses in the ‘ California Gurls ‘ video.

As everyone gets down to business, they put on her a wavy, fringed blue wig, which is very well known in Katy’s career, as well as candy and sweets to remind her of what she was like in the past, but she focuses completely in saving the Earth and all those who live there and he achieves it by disconnecting the Internet from the planet, thus avoiding its destruction.

After achieving her mission, we can see that the earth is saved and she decides to organize a live presentation of this popular song, where we see that Zooey has been characterized as Katy with a blonde wig, a colored metallic dress, and some planets placed in the outfit, showing that they still have a great resemblance between the two.

All this happens while Katy Perry sings in the background her theme ‘ Not the end of the world ‘, a song with purely pop rhythms and a lyric that explains that it will not be the end of the world and do not lose faith, a theme that everyone has assured that It has come at an excellent moment in the world, since it is going through a difficult situation and identifying with a song cannot be that easy.

This song has already had its first live presentation and it was last November 9 at the Tmall Double 11 Gala, which according to Google, is a Chinese online shopping festival that has not yet reached the United States, but everyone is impatient why do it. Daisy Dove’s mother, also the daughter of Orlando Bloom, decided to give her all on stage, offering an incredible live voice for a medley of her songs ‘Never really over’, ‘Not the end of the world’ and ‘Roar’ with Incredible visuals and elaborate scenery that looked stunning on green screen.