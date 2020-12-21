Title Capitalization Tool – Capitalize My Title – Title Case Tool

The influencer Araceli Ordaz, known artistically as Gomita, surprised when she vacationed in Sinaloa beaches that weekend

Mexico.- The beloved influencer Araceli Ordaz, artistically known as Gomita, expayasita, and host of the extinct program “Sábadazo”, surprised on Instagram by sharing with her fans that she was enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, walking through the best places of the city.

With a compilation of photographs that showed the natural beauty of Sinaloa’s beaches, Gomita made it clear that she had the best time in Sinaloa. The young woman was photographed on the beach of Altata, Sinaloa, with an incredible outfit in black, barefoot, and dark sunglasses.

The influencer shared some images with the following description: “1. Observe 2. Listen 3. Be silent”, showing the beautiful sunsets of Culiacán, Sinaloa, and managing to gather more than 35 thousand reactions. “How beautiful”, “Beautiful”, “The most beautiful ever”, “What a woman’s beauty”, you can read between the comments of the publication.

For a few days, he was seen walking through the best places in Culiacán next to the renowned Sinaloan influencer Elvira Zamudio, recognized on social networks as El Viscocho, and without a doubt, they had a great time with some friends they share and even with the Mrs. Chave, the also popular mother of Lomita.

Through stories of Gomita and El Viscocho on Instagram, they were surprised to indulge in the lands of Sinaloa, where they have enjoyed typical food of the city and have visited some of the most emblematic places such as beaches, tourist places, and even the luxury Pantheon Jardines del Humaya, where you can find gigantic buildings for the deceased and their families.

Gomita took advantage of her stay to visit Elvira Zamudio’s beauty salon and get ready to look gorgeous, this for a dinner out at one of the most luxurious restaurants in the city of Culiacán, where she drank some drinks and had a great time with your friends.

Of course, the purchases could not be absent, as he was also seen in one of the luxury boutiques in Sinaloa, acquiring the best clothing brands. Later, he shared that he visited the Jardines del Humaya pantheon to see the luxurious tombs that are in the place and shared a message for all his followers about said funeral park: “Remember them with love and have a beautiful space for them to rest and one can feel comfortable to accompany them is the beauty of this place “.

As if that were not enough, the influencer decided to end her comfortable weekend by going to the beaches of Altata, Sinaloa, and tasting the best seafood and dishes in the best restaurants on the beach while enjoying beautiful sunsets and a beautiful view in front of the beach.

Elvira Zamudio, for her part, did not leave the hand of her faithful friend Gomita, with whom she has developed a good bond for some months, as it is not the first time that they are seen together, either in Mexico City or tourist areas, have the best time together.