This Is How Emma Stone Looked in Her First Roles, Before Winning the Oscar

Before reaching critical and blockbuster recognition, Emma Stone had a few smaller roles, eventually becoming the Oscar winner that she is today.

At 32, Emma Stone is a Hollywood actress still very young, but with a long career behind her, and an even better one ahead.

His long list of films includes some that garnered critical acclaim and a good box office.

Under her arm is the Oscar award for best actress in the 2016 film ‘ La la land ‘, which left all movie fans speechless with her great acting and vocal ability.

But like every artist, Emma Stone got her start somewhere, dreaming of becoming the multi-award-winning and respected actress she is now.

On this occasion, we remember Emma Stone in some of her early roles, on the big screen, noting that, although her skills have improved and she looks much more mature and confident, she still maintains her young appearance and beauty. which has characterized it.

Her first acting appearance was in a series that only reached its pilot episode in 2004. At just 16 years old, Emma Stone took on one of the main roles of ‘ The New Patridge Family ‘, which, despite the enormous talent of the actress to act and sing, who demonstrated in the previous reality show to get her place, the series did not go beyond the first episode.

From there, the next roles for Emma Stone were some appearances in some episodes of different series on television, including ‘ Malcolm in the middle ‘ and ‘ Zack and Cody, twins in action ‘.

It was not until a few years later that Emma Stone had the opportunity to become one of the great promises of Hollywood, having a supporting role in ‘ Superbad ‘.

‘ Superbad ‘ was a comedy film that launched a then very young Emma Stone to stardom in 2007. At 19, with her red hair and a huge smile, the actress wowed audiences in movie theaters in her role alongside other now renowned actors Michael Cera and Jonah Hill.

Later, for Emma Stone would come other blockbusters such as ‘ Zombieland ‘ and ‘ Easy A ‘, which are some of the films in which the actress appeared in her early years, and which to this day are still very loved by the public.

Currently, after winning the Oscar, Emma Stone continues to work hard, as she is waiting for the premiere of ‘ Cruella ‘, where she embodies the iconic character of Disney’s Cruella de Vil.

In addition, he will be starring in the comedy series ‘ The Curse ‘, where he will share credits with actor Nathan Fielder.

Also, the rumors indicate that we will see Emma Watson retaking one of her most important roles, that of Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Man saga, this if the rumors of a crossover between the different versions of the superhero are confirmed as real for him. 2021.