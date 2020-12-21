Taylor Swift and Ozuna’s “Collaboration” Breaks It in Networks

Recently a “collaboration” circulated to the rhythm of Taylor Swift and Ozuna’s reggaeton and the fans of both are going crazy

United States.- American singer Taylor Swift continues to premiere, not only for the release of her first official single with video or her new album “Evermore”, but she has also shared with her fans some remixes of ‘ willow ‘ and that is why his fans have started to do their own work, resulting in some incredibly well-crafted pieces.

It turns out that the singer has already released several versions of the first single from her ninth studio album, so the Swities, in the form of a game, have made theirs, being the reggaeton version the one that is breaking it on social networks, Well, it doesn’t sound bad at all and now everyone wants to hear the singer in the urban genre.

An Internet user, until now with an unknown name, decided to share with his followers a mix he made with the singles ‘ willow ‘ by Taylor and ‘ Caramelo ‘ by the Dominican rapper Ozuna, leaving everyone speechless with such a tremendous fusion, since there are no not bad the voices of both together.

“Taylor Swift will release the remix of ‘ willow ‘ in reggaeton with today at midnight, are you ready for this?”, Shared a Twitter user next to the video that went viral and has so far achieved 17,7 thousand reproductions and thousands of I like you because for the first time we can listen to the singer of country, pop, and now alternative, dabble in the urban genre.

🚨 @taylorswift13 to release “willow” reggaeton remix with @Ozuna at midnight. Are you ready for it?🎙 pic.twitter.com/JfBskirUos — 🅴 Nico (@witdess) December 18, 2020

Far from seeing the light in a real or official way, at least, this remix has been liked by several netizens and fans of the American singer, although many point out that this is not the only style in which they would not want to listen to Swift, despite to which he has achieved great success in all those who have ventured since the beginning of his artistic career.

This year has undoubtedly been one of the most important for Taylor Swift, who for some time was going through a difficult stage after all her songs were sold to another company after her departure from Big Machine Records, which made her lose the total right to each and every one of his songs from his first album to the sixth, although he has released three subsequent albums; “Lover”; “Folklore” and “Evermore” with all rights in their authorship.

During her documentary for Netflix, titled “Miss Americana”, she revealed that she no longer has the right to her old music and explains why. Apparently, all the recordings of those albums made her become one of the most famous artists in the world, that is, the recordings of her first six studio albums were owned by the Big Machine Label label, with which she worked during her career. the first decade of career.

And it was in June of last year, those originals were acquired by nothing more and nothing less than one of its greatest enemies, the representative of stars such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun, who in the words of herself Taylor, it was the “worst-case scenario” due to the “incessant and manipulative harassment that I have received at his hands for years.”

Later it became known that Scooter sold the rights to the first six albums of the American singer to a private equity firm called “Shamrock Holdings”, we are talking about the “Taylor Swift” records; “Fearless”, “Speak Now”, “Red”, “1989” and “Reputation”, leaving everyone shocked, because it prevented Taylor herself from buying those rights at all costs.

But fortunately, Taylor has revealed that she is working hard to re-record all those hits that made her become who she is now. “I have recently started re-recording my previous music and it has proven to be exciting and satisfying from a creative point of view. I have many surprises in store. I want to thank you for your support through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I have. been dreaming, “said the singer, leaving everyone very happy with the news.

This means that the singer will already be able to make use of her songs, lyrics, and sounds, which unlike the others she cannot, since they are all under the control of other brands and she can request permission to use them, but that has been denied. on different occasions, which is why she is re-recording all her music so that she is the one who controls the subject completely and Scooter Braun does not benefit.