Ninel Conde Is Criticized After Comparing Herself to Ariana Grande

As usual, Ninel Conde takes internet jokes and laughs at them; this time he talks about his resemblance to Ariana Grande

Mexico.- Issues of all kinds are always unleashed on the Internet, such as theories, comparisons, and constant fights, being Ninel Conde a victim one of these recent issues, as it turns out that the Mexican singer, as usual, made fun of one of the jokes they have done on social networks about her and everyone was surprised with her reaction.

It seems that Ninel seems to be aware of all the jokes they make on social networks about her because in recent months she has been closely related to the young singer Ariana Grande, due to the high ponytails that both use and the similar outfits that they have dressed in the last few months.

Internet users often publish memes comparing her with the pop singer, they have even tagged both celebrities among their publications on different occasions, but now the one who speaks on the subject is the same Ninel Conde, who conducted a survey on her Instagram stories to compare herself to the young woman.

“Do we look alike?” This was what Ninel wrote in the Instagram survey, in which 37% of users defined yes, while 63% deliberated that there is no content of any kind between the two singers, managing to become trend almost immediately.

In the comparative photograph, we see Ninel on the red carpet of the Premios Lo Nuestro wearing a beautiful black lace dress with transparencies and a high ponytail, while Ariana is seen on the carpet at the Billboard Woman In Music ceremony, and uses a lavender dress and also a ponytail similar to that of the Mexican.

As expected, the mockery, criticism, and memes did not wait after the singer’s comparison of songs like ‘Bombón asesino’ and ‘La Rebelde’, highlighting that there is a great similarity between the styles of dressing and dressing up of each one of them.

On more than one occasion, the Televisa actress has appeared in public with Ariana Grande’s iconic hairstyle, but not only that but also with a very similar color or design, without neglecting the makeup and even the outfits they use. they seem to be influenced by each other.

Their fans have not stopped comparing the two by already making a comedy theme about this, away from making fun they begin to share comical videos of Ariana’s live performances by editing the audio and placing songs by Ninel or vice versa, as well as promotional sessions, covers of magazines, images for their records or looks in music videos.

But Ninel Conde is not the only Mexican singer who has been compared to Ariana Grande, Danna Paola has also provoked comments related to the singer, as they assure that it is one of her greatest inspirations, but many prefer to attack her and assure that she copies everything, even of his vocal style.

On the subject, Danna Paola has never spoken, although it is not necessary, since many artists are inspired by others without the need to completely copy what they do, many of his fans even applaud him for doing this and setting an example that can be based on the style of an artist, but always give it your personal touch.