Natalia Garibotto Shows the Best View in Black Leggings

The Pope’s favorite influencer, Natalia Garibotto, shows the best view while wearing her best leggings

United States.- The Brazilian influencer and model, Natalia Garibotto, showed from the balcony of her apartment the best view she has of the place where she resides while modeling for the camera in sporty black leggings, showing that she has not become the favorite of social networks in recent weeks.

Garibotto, who became a relevant Internet personality after that alleged I like that Pope Francis gave one of his photographs, shared on Instagram a short video in reel format wearing a sports outfit from the balcony of his apartment and showed her modeling skills and what a good cat mother she is.

“Name a better view than this,” Natalia wrote in the description of the video that is close to reaching 40,000 views. “What a beauty of a woman, I would love to be there with you, my love”, “beautiful princess”, “What a beauty of a woman you are,” wrote her followers between the messages of the publication.

The influencer has become very popular lately, this after revealing that Pope Francis had liked one of her photographs as a schoolgirl on Instagram, an action that alarmed all believers of the religion, however, it was revealed that he It does not take care of your account on the platform, but a communication company.

All this media scandal set off the Vatican’s alarms, to the point that they began an investigation to get to the bottom of the situation, but for now the subject has not been raised again. At that time the model and the priest became a trend on social networks, as they were shocked by what had happened, without knowing that it is not linked to the figure of the Church.

It is worth mentioning that this was not the first time that Natalia Garibotto shows the incredible view she has from her apartment, because on another occasion she was very happy with her cat in her arms and with red leggings and a white blouse, she left everyone dreaming of such tremendous beauty for days.

As is known, the young Brazilian model, in addition to being very beautiful and having a great personality, also has a body of ten, formed thanks to exercise and diets that she does with great discipline. So much is his taste for his body that he has decided to make an exclusive page to show it off without censorship.

It is a profile on OnlyFans, a platform that has recently driven everyone crazy after becoming a place where uncensored photos and videos can be shared and users can enjoy all of this with a monthly payment of approximately $ 25; something like some ($ 450 Mexican pesos).