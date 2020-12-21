More Conspiracies! Paty Navidad Doesn’t Believe in UK’s New Strain of Coronavirus

The actress of “The most beautiful ugly woman” and singer of “My Eternal Secret Love” also assured that the common flu causes more deaths and infections than the covid-19

Mexico.- He did it again! Once again our favorite conspirators, Ana Patricia Navidad Lara, better known only as Paty Navidad, positioned herself on the covid-19 pandemic, this time she spoke about the new strain discovered in the United Kingdom.

With a publication on her Twitter account, the Sinaloa-born actress and singer said that the sars-cov-2 coronavirus is really out of control, as the British authorities made it known in the last hours.

In the same publication, Paty Navidad assured that the news of the covid-19 variant was born in order to justify new confinement in London and other regions of England, although she did not explain why this would serve the global elite, a group whom she has mentioned more at once.

In addition to the aforementioned, the participant of the Miss Sinaloa contest closed with the term “PLANdemia!”, Which she uses to refer to what she has previously written and we have published in Debate: that the infectious disease was born as part of a plan of global dominance towards humanity.

“Mutation of the coronavirus” out of control “, say British authorities, can affect vaccines? Health Minister Matt Hancock, stated that new strain was” out of control “, to justify confinement of London and part of England. PLANdemic! “published the Sinaloan.

In another publication nothing related to the coronavirus, Paty Navidad cannot help but speak with her usual conspiracy, since after writing Pablo Neruda’s phrase: “If nothing saves us from death unless love saves us from life ”, He closed by talking about manipulation.

Life is to live without fear and enjoy it with freedom, let us be responsible, but not naive and manipulable, obey less, think and love more, “he expressed on Twitter.

But this is not the most impressive post of hours ago, because yesterday, December 19, he assured us that we should compare the numbers produced by the coronavirus with those of the common flu complicated by other diseases in previous years.

In addition, Paty Navidad also said that those with the flu are older, but in those moments “we were not bombarded with terrorist information to kill out of fear and ignorance”, all of the above accompanying a screenshot with the Covid Mexico figures from the day before that.