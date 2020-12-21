Lady Gaga and Lamborghini Unite to Help Those Affected by the Pandemic

Lady Gaga in coalition with the Italian firm Lamborghini, have decided to raffle the sports car that appears in the music video “911” of the singer, this with the purpose of raising funds to support those affected by the pandemic

In the world there are around 70 million people infected by Covid-19 and approximately 1.6 million have lost their lives due to this disease, it is for this reason that the singer Lady Gaga and Lamborghini joined forces to raffle a sports car of the Italian car factory.

Said car is a Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD, which was used in the recording of the music video for the song titled “911” by the American singer, which was released this year.

The charity act chaired by Lady Gaga seeks to raise funds to support those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic around the world, as well as promote empathy and solidarity in these times of health emergency.

With the money raised, the participants will not only support the people most affected, but they can also be winners of the incredible Lamborghini that appears in the music video “911”, by the interpreter of “Shallow”. It should be noted that this car has a 610 horsepower V10 engine.

On the other hand, beyond being a creditor of the incredible Lamborghini sports car, the money raised will go to the foundation called “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga, which is dedicated to promoting the well-being of young people.

Likewise, this campaign between the singer and the Italian firm aims to help a whole group of organizers such as “Together Rising”, who dedicate a large part of their work to help those most affected by the current Covid-19 pandemic that lurks around the world.

The winner of the luxurious sports car will be announced on January 20, 2021. The draw, unfortunately for those who did not find out, took place from November 5 to December 16 of this year and was through the Omaze platform, where participants could register.

On the other hand, with the release of “Chromatica”, the latest album by singer Lady Gaga, the song “Sour Candy” has so fascinated all her fans that they wish and hope that the duet with BLACKPINK will become an official single with a music video.