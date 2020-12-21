Kimberly Reyes Surprises With Tight Olive Green Leotard

In front of a background covered in flowers, Kimberly Reyes showed her impressive beauty

Colombia.- Known in America and the world for her extensive participation in Colombian television and in the Telemundo series “Without breasts, there is no paradise”, Kimberly Reyes has formed great fame, and it is not for less because with only 32 years her beauty stands out above many actresses.

Thanks to her beauty and talent, the also model, Kimberly Reyes was part of the Miss World Colombia contest in 2009, occupying the position of the viceroy, who later represented the Central American country at Miss Globe International in Albania.

Despite the fact that her life is now far from beauty pageants, the famous Colombian actress continues to show off her impressive beauty because, with each photo published on her Instagram account, her more than 3.5 million followers do not hesitate to react and praise the beauty of Reyes.

Although she maintains a frequent rhythm to make publications on her social networks, in her most recent publication the young actress surprised her audience by showing her performing a beautiful session wearing beautiful lingerie sets.

In the photograph captured by photographer Oscar Sánchez, Kimberly Reyes wore a tight olive green leotard that accompanied a tousled look, while the background with details in white flowers gave a mystical touch to the little photoshoot.

As part of the creative process, she shared some moments of the session through her “stories” where she was shown wearing different outfits that made her look beautiful.