Gal Gadot Is Eating Tacos for the First Time and This Is His Reaction

Gal Gadot ate for the first time one of the most representative dishes of Mexico, the unique tacos, through his participation in “The Tonight Show” on December 14.

Actress Gal Gadot, who plays the iconic character of Diana Prince in the Wonder Woman movie, was recently invited to The Tonight Show, where she participated in a fun dynamic with the show’s host, Jimmy Fallon, which consisted of testing foods you have never eaten before.

During the famous midnight show, The Tonight Show, the beautiful Israeli model ate for the first time one of the most representative dishes of Mexico, the unique tacos, among many other foods. However, viewers were surprised to see Gal Gadot’s reaction to trying tacos from Taco Bell, a popular fast-food chain in the United States.

Although it is true that the tacos made by said company are not analogous to those made in Mexico, the Taco Bell branches have been very successful in the North American country since 1962, when its first branch was founded in Downey, California.

So, the beautiful 35-year-old actress was fascinated by trying the famous Taco Bell tacos from the first bite, so the host of the show, Jimmy Fallon, commented: “Look at those eyes, they are shining”, doing reference to the charm of the Wonder Woman interpreter when eating the said dish.

On the other hand, Gal Gadot did not miss the opportunity to invite everyone to see the premiere of his most recent work in Wonder Woman 1984, a film directed by director Patty Jenkins and which will be released on December 25 through the platform by HBO Max.

“It’s the final tally! Happy to share the latest Wonder Woman 1984 trailer ! This Christmas you will finally be able to see our movie and the important message it brings. These days, more than ever, we all share the wonder,” he said. the actress on Instagram.

It should be remembered that this project was scheduled to be released in theaters last June 5, however, due to the health contingency due to Covid-19, it had to be delayed until August 14 in the hope that by then The pandemic would have ceased, however, it was the opposite and a new date had to be chosen, October 2. It seemed that this would be the final but again the production surprised the fans, choosing December 25 so that everyone can enjoy the long-awaited movie.