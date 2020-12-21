Dua Lipa’s Participation in Saturday Night Live Caused Laughter and Stole Hearts

Singer Dua Lipa appeared on the comedy show Saturday Night Live where she showed off with incredible musical performances and her attractive looks

The British singer Dua Lipa was this year one of the most successful artists in the pop industry and closes her 2020 with her participation in Saturday Night Live.

The American comedy show has presented sketches and comedy segments every Saturday for 45 years that get the laughter of viewers, frequently accompanied by important artists from the middle of the show, a list that Dua Lipa now joins.

The voice behind the success of ‘ New rules ‘ demonstrated in 2020 that neither a pandemic nor anything was going to stop his desire to succeed in music, and that is why with his album ‘ Future Nostalgia ‘ he has achieved endless praise from critics and millions of sales.

With its slightly different sound from the modern and electronic pop with which it was featured on its self-titled debut album, ‘ Future Nostalgia ‘ features a sound inspired by the 70s and 80s, mainly the disco genre.

Thus, Saturday Night Live, which began broadcasting in 1975, became the perfect opportunity to present to the world once again the spectacular of their songs and their live shows.

Despite the fact that the scenery on the set of the program is usually very simple, Dua Lipa managed to give her best in her two musical interventions, with looks that made her shine for her beauty.

The singer took the stage for the first time to perform one of her biggest hits, ‘ Don’t start now ‘, with impeccable choreography and a great ability to sing and dance at the same time.

In her show, we could see her as sensual as possible, with a daring corset in animal print that makes her look like a wasp waist, as well as some fishnet stockings with which she shows off miles of legs, and heart-stopping heels.

Her hair, with waves, arranged to one side, and to top it off, a colorful necklace with a huge gemstone that stole everyone’s eyes.

The singer took the stage again to perform her most recent single, and probably last from the album, ‘ Levitating ‘, which has since been released as a fan favorite.

With a performance with less choreography, but just as spectacular, Dua Lipa stood in the middle of the stage with quite Christmas lights and dazzled again with her talent and beauty.

A long and flowing white dress, from the Valentino brand, with transparencies on the legs, helped her show off this attribute of which she is surely very proud. Over her 1950s Hollywood star curls, you can see an extravagant feathered hat that flapped with the singer’s movements.

Dua Lipa couldn’t miss the opportunity to star in one of the many comedic skits that Saturday Night Live features. In a sexy military uniform, the singer not only looked perfect but also showed that she has skills for acting comedy and getting laughs out of the crowd.

Currently, Dua Lipa, with ‘Future Nostalgia’, is nominated for four Grammy Awards, to be delivered next year. Among his nominations is the coveted ‘album of the year’.