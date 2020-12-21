Britney Spears Fans Are Concerned About the Singer for These Videos

The singer Britney Spears has shown in recent videos on Instagram behavior that has her fans worried about her mental health

One of the most influential artists since her beginnings in the 90s is Britney Spears, who has achieved icon status with her greatest hits and spectacular live performances.

Britney Spears has been known since her career for her incredible dance steps and provocative looks, making her one of the most successful singers of all time.

That is why her most loyal fans, who know her behavior very well since it began with ‘ Baby one more time ‘, are terrified to see the current state of the blonde.

The voice behind great songs like ‘ Oops I did it again ‘, ‘ I’m a slave 4 u ‘ and ‘ Toxic ‘, has been involved in a struggle to become independent from the tutelage in which it is, as it is currently under the control of his father.

And it is that since the scandals that emerged in 2007, in which Britney Spears was seen in quite erratic behavior derived from a bipolar disorder and the personal problems she was facing, her father is responsible for her career and her finances.

Custody that would initially last a couple of years has been extended to more than a dozen, and Britney Spears has not managed to be completely free from her own father, Jamie Spears.

Fans have been concerned about the overwork that Britney has been imposed on since the beginning of her career, questioning why it is said that she is not suitable to handle the money she has earned but to work almost 24/7.

In her most recent posts on Instagram, a Britney Spears is seen who, according to the same fans, has a blank stare and strange behavior.

Britney Spears has made use of her account to publish not one but several videos of herself dancing and spinning uncontrollably, which has aroused terror over the singer’s state of mind, whom they used to see performing complicated choreography in a way. impeccable.

In the comments, the fans of the ‘ Gimme More ‘ singer have expressed their concern, as they assure that the legal battle against her father and his insistence on having her under his control have affected her emotionally and psychologically.

There are those who assure that the posts are about a call for help by the singer, who is looking for a way to report something that happens behind the scenes, while others more skeptical say that the singer is only entertaining herself during her quarantine.

“I’m worried”, These videos are difficult to watch “,” Britney, are you okay? “,” I’m beginning to believe that they record it in front of a security camera and she is not aware that they are uploading it to Instagram “, are some of the comments from fans, the latter referring to the poor quality of the videos.

While the situation with her father is resolved, Britney Spears fans keep abreast of what is happening with the singer, as many of them think that the conflicts between the two are related to the recent behavior of the blonde.