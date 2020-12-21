Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend Dalton Gómez

Singer Ariana Grande has become a trend after revealing that she is engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gómez

United States.- The singer Ariana Grande has become a trend on social networks after announcing in an unexpected way that she has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gómez, leaving her fans very excited with tremendous news, since they started their courtship, everyone They have been delighted with their relationship and have even commented on how it would be for both of them to arrive at the altar together, which will be seen very soon.

It is through Instagram, a social network in which the singer stays very close to her Arianators, where the news was released. “Forever and then something” was the message that the American singer shared a few hours ago with a compilation of photographs, including a snapshot of her hand with the beautiful ring that her current boyfriend gave her.

In the first of the photographs we can see them lying together on the ground and very smiling, later she appears taking a photograph in front of the mirror and something unusual is noticed in the image; a ring located in a place of great weight for everyone in the world. Then they locate a black and white selfie and we finally understand what was happening.

It turns out that in the fourth photograph Ariana Grande wore an engagement ring in her beautiful hands, making it clear that their relationship has already taken the next step and will surely continue to be happy in their lives. We finally see a picture almost identical to the first one, but now she is turning her face towards the neck of the Los Angeles, California real estate agent.

Everyone was shocked by the news, so much so that the name of the interpreter reached number one on the list of trends in social networks and photography, with just four hours shared, it already exceeds eight million likes, as well as thousands and thousands of comments in which everyone has wished the future married couple the best.

Important stars such as Kim Kardashian West, Gigi Hadid, Bretman Rock, Millie Bobby Brown, Patrik Star, Tinashe, Colleen, Alfredo Flores, Courtney Chipolone, and even the MTV account, were present among Ari’s comments section to write beautiful messages for the couple.

For those who are not aware of the relationship of these young people, it was in May when the couple made their first official appearance, this in the video of Ariana’s collaboration with Justin Bieber entitled ‘ Stuck with you ‘, a song written, recorded and inspired by days of confinement. In the audiovisual they both look happy, dancing, hugging, and smiling.

But it was until the month of June when the interpreter of songs such as ‘Break your heart right back’, ‘God is a woman’ and ‘pov’ presented her boyfriend on her Instagram profile, with a photograph where they are seen hugging and happy. Months later, in August, and during the month of his birthday, they also saw each other together and now in a more romantic way, as they are seen kissing on the lips.

Since then, the singer has not stopped surprising with photographs next to her boyfriend, whom she invites to all her meetings with her family and friends, managing to convince everyone that this time it is official and surely nothing will separate them, since they have decided to keep everything away from the spotlight and from all rumors, criticism or false news that are created on the Internet.

As if that were not enough, Dalton has also been included in his different works, such as when he promoted the song ‘Rain on Me’ with Lady Gaga, when a behind-the-scenes of the production was released, the young man appeared next to his girlfriend helping her at all times, but this was not all, during the recording of her most recent single, ‘positions’, he was also present helping her during the outfit changes for the video.

This is not the first time that Ariana has a ring of great weight for a relationship, because a few years ago she was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson and when she had an affair with the late rapper Mac Miller, he gave her a promise ring, but This is undoubtedly one of the most important and emotional for the singer, as it has a great story behind it.

Many of her fans have noticed that this beautiful ring that Dalton gave to Ariana to ask for marriage was made with great affection and respect for the singer because her now fiancé used a ring that her grandmother gave her after the death of her grandfather In 2014, a death that affected the singer a lot, as she was always very attached to him.

“Nonna made me a ring with the pearl from my grandfather’s tie clip. She says he told her in a dream that he would protect me,” Ariana shared in 2014 after the death of her grandfather, Mr. Frank Grande. And it is just with this accessory that her boyfriend proposes to her, adding one more beautiful stone and making it very special for both of them.