Anastasiya Kitko, in a Tiny Tank Top, Says Goodbye to 2020

With a tank top that covered very little, the Russian influencer Anastasiya Kvitko says goodbye to 2020

United States.- The Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko has left her millions of followers speechless for demonstrating once again that there are some garments that do not cover her body well, although now it is not a dress or a swimsuit, but a tiny white tank top with which she decides to say goodbye to this year 2020, surely a fruitful one for her

Through her Instagram account, where she is about to reach twelve million followers, the one also known as the Russian Kim Kardashian shared a photograph with which she stole all eyes when posing in front of the camera lens sitting on a sofa from his house located in Los Angeles, California, United States, and apparently, he needed fabric to cover his attributes.

Receiving more than 150 thousand likes, the also model decides to say goodbye to this year 2020 with a “tender video”, which is available on its official website, which immediately caught the attention of its fans because the application makes the open invitation to download an application and follow her on her profile.

Immediately the good comments, compliments, and compliments began to appear among the comments section of the young 25-year -old model. “An exquisite queen, a very beautiful image that falls in love with all my senses”, “Fantastic, beautiful, sweet, I love you too much princess”, “You are absolutely beautiful”, were some of the messages they wrote to Anastasiya.

As usual, the businesswoman attracts all eyes, because since she began to share photos and videos where we see her with incredible fashionable outfits or even swimsuits, she has become very popular on Instagram. In addition to having a killer body, the young woman is very beautiful, so much so that she has been called the lost sister of the Kardashian-Jenners.

In her latest publications, Anastasiya has shown that clothes in white are her best friends, since prior to this publication, where she looked in profile, we saw her with some other outfits, presuming that the color suits her too well.

One of the first images with which she left everyone speechless was when she wore a simple outfit to leave the house consisting of denim jeans, Chanel espadrilles, a straw hat, a black Birkin de Hèrmes bag, and a white blouse that marked very well his figure and left everyone in love.

Later, she looked very beautiful with a white bodysuit with a pronounced neckline, straight hair, basic makeup, and gold accessories, looking spectacular at night.

Currently, this beautiful model is a very popular woman on social networks, where everyone wants to get in touch with her and many important brands want to sponsor her, just as the most important celebrities in the world work on social networks, because it is The young woman from Kaliningrad, Russia, is sure to go a long way.