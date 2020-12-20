Paty Navidad Assures That the Vaccine Against COVID-19 Has a Trick

The Mexican actress shared a video of an alleged trick that world leaders would be used to “pretend” to be vaccinated against covid-19

The Sinaloan actress Paty Navidad has generated controversy after controversy with the messages she writes on social networks about her opinion about the covid-19 pandemic, in one of these theories the singer explains an alleged trick used by world leaders about the vaccine against coronavirus.

The native of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Patricia Navidad shared a video on her Twitter account revealing an alleged trick used by world leaders to deceive the population by pretending that they are granting immunity to the virus.

In the short video that the actress published, a man explains the operation of a retractable syringe, which pretends to be used to inject, however, when using it, it does not penetrate the skin. According to Paty Navidad, this would be used by world leaders to simulate that they are vaccinating against covid-19.

“The syringes to vaccinate leaders, politicians, funders and other participants in this PLANdemic have a trick, or they will simply inject something else,” said the actress.

Given this theory, Paty Navidad with her message asks the population not to be fooled when they see leaders or politicians being vaccinated against covid-19. “The eyes see only what consciousness is capable of understanding. Wake up!” He called.

This message caused diverse comments, among the followers of the actress who share her opinion, and others who have a different vision. “How much Truth that people don’t want to see !!! / Hahahahahahahahaha every time you get over it hahahahahahahahaha I used those when I recorded my shorts at university. / Those are props or props, it is used to make films and television, you should already know that. / I agree with you !!! It’s common sense !!! PLEASE WAKE UP !!! “, were some of the comments of the publication.

The protagonist of Mexican soap operas such as “Por Amar sin ley”, “Mi adorable maldición” and ” La fea más Bella ” has also assured that the vaccine against covid-19, which is already being distributed in Mexico City and Coahuila, would turn people into robots, officially launching the era of “transhumanism.”

According to this theory of the actress, the vaccine would seek to modify people genetically, in order to implement the new world order to control humanity completely. “They will genetically modify us (DNA) and we will officially initiate the ERA of Transhumanism, they can connect us to a quantum computer and use us as robots,” he added.