Miley Cyrus Reveals What Her Plans Will Be for Christmas

The singer revealed, to the surprise of many, her plans without parties for this Christmas

28-year-old singer Miley Cyrus attended Good Morning Football for Friday’s episode as part of her NFL Artist Takeover, where she revealed that she would be returning to her home state for the upcoming Christmas break.

My favorite thing to do when I go home is go and throw the ball outside on my dad’s farm, and some of my best memories are playing soccer with my dad, he said of his time with his musician dad, Billy. Ray Cyrus.

“He is now an artist and I am an artist; we consider ourselves athletes [with] constant dedication and training,” Miley Cyrus continued.

“And I think athletics instilled in me a sense of dedication that I am grateful for.”

After saying that it was a “total honor” to be on the show, Miley joked, “I don’t do a lot of things that my dad or my brothers think are cool, so this is amazing.”

While photos and videos of the “Prisoner” singer in a cheerleader outfit appeared on the screen during the broadcast, Miley said: “It reflects a little who I am because in that element you see a side of me where, many times, I was at the margin “.

I was a cheerleader from the time I could basically walk, because my mother was and her mother was, she noted.

The singer’s memories of her active past with her father have not all been positive. In September, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker talked about how 59-year-old Billy Ray took her for a walk that went wrong when he was just 2 years old.

My dad had me, this is really bad, but he can’t go to jail, I don’t think because it’s a long enough time, he had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad.

“And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked and I didn’t, and I hit my head on the tree,” Miley explained.

“And it was wrong. But that’s what is wrong, everyone has asked me that, for years.” While the singer joked that she had given Billy Ray a “worst dad” award, she added that he “is also the best.”