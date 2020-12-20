Avengers Endgame Directors Confirm Movie With Millie Bobby Brown

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, known for directing Avengers Infinity War, confirmed a film with the Stranger Things actress as the protagonist

The directors of Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, have announced their next project, and it will star the actress of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown.

The Russians have committed to adapting Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel, The Electric State, and will be directing and producing the project, with Millie Bobby Brown cast as one of the leads.

The Eleven actresses will lead the cast of the film, which is set in an alternate future in which she will play a teenage girl who befriends a sweet robot.

He soon discovers that the robot has been sent by his missing brother and they both set out to try to find it.

We are delighted to have this agreement with Universal, which has committed to the premiere of Electric State, Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement.

“This is incredible news for us as filmmakers and for audiences around the world who want the opportunity to re-experience movies in theaters. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is coming back. “

Marvel veterans Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely will adapt the script, having worked with the Russo brothers on characters such as Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.