Actress Lili Reinhart and the Friend She Traveled With Outside of Canada

The star of the series Riverdale packed his suitcases to leave Canada in the company of whom it was only known, was a good friend of the actress

Canada.- The actress Riverdale, Lili Reinhart said goodbye to Vancouver on Saturday as he left the Canadian city on the west coast. The 24-year-old star was seen arriving at the airport, where she was joined by a mysterious friend, whose identity is unknown.

In the company of Lilie Reinhart, her Miniature Schnauzer mix, Milo, also accompanied the trip, which was safely in a black travel rack.

Lili took on an almost punk cool look in her black faux leather jacket, which had been partially buttoned.

She was wearing a black top underneath and tucked it into her high-waisted skinny jeans, which emphasized her slim figure.

The 5ft6in Hustlers actress paired her jacket with a pair of black combat boots and was accessorized with black Ray-Ban cat-eye sunglasses. In addition to his dog cage, he bundled up with a large suitcase and backpack.

It is unclear if the Cleveland-born actress was returning to the United States, although she had the ticket stored in her US passport.

He has been in Vancouver in recent months to film the fifth season of his hit CW series Riverdale.

So far, no closure has been announced for the season, so Lili may have taken some time off for the holidays before returning to finish. The next season will premiere on The CW on January 20, 2021.

Although Lili had little Milo safely packed in her luggage rack, she has been seen regularly in Vancouver while taking him for a walk in recent weeks.

She rescued him in February, shortly before they began to self-quarantine together amid the pandemic.