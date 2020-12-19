With a Designer Dress, Lourdes Munguía Falls in Love on Social Networks

The actress shared a photograph on her social networks that caused many sighs from users, wearing an elegant designer dress with which she wore her legs

Actress Lourdes Munguía, who is one of the greatest talents who has stepped on film and television sets, has distinguished herself not only for her artistic gifts but for her beauty that has captivated all Mexicans.

From her beginnings on the small screen, Lourdes Munguía has been characterized by her long black hair, sometimes straight, other times in curls, and by her expressive gaze that conveys a thousand emotions when playing her roles.

Today at 60, the actress continues the same as in the 80s and 90s when she appeared in soap operas and on television series that marked decades.

She knows it herself, and that is why she always impacts on her social networks, especially on her Instagram, with the photographs that she uploads that show how well the years have fallen on the beautiful actress because she remains the same or even better shape.

His wasp waist and legs of a heart attack have left thousands of users with their mouths open in their publications, with their photos in a bathing suit or in tight outfits that have given much to talk about.

But this time, the actress went for a much more conservative look than the publications already mentioned, with a very positive message that she left for her thousands of followers.

Six days after turning 60, the actress continues to celebrate life at every moment. Lourdes Munguía herself said in her most recent post on the social network.

With a pretty transparent pink dress with lots of rhinestones, Lourdes Munguía showed off her kilometer-long legs with the position in which she is seen sitting. Although the skirt of the dress reaches to the ankles, the color and shape of these can be distinguished very well, well-toned by exercise.

This beautiful piece is the work of none other than Mitzy, one of the most famous fashion designers who has dressed countless celebrities in Mexico, whom Lourdes Munguía tagged in the description along with the photographer and stylist’s accounts. responsible for choosing the outfit.

Very elegant silver shoes with rhinestones adorn the feet of the beautiful actress, who wears her long hair in waves falling on one of her shoulders, and fairly light makeup in very neutral colors.

“Life is to be celebrated! Happy Friday!” The beautiful actress wrote to her fans, on the side of the publication on Instagram.

Reactions did not take long to appear, as users quickly expressed how good she looks at her age and, above all, praised her for her beautiful eyes and her legs.

The publication has so far more than 7,300 Likes on the platform, in addition to almost 500 comments from its followers, who at this time exceed 336,000 of them.