The Controversial Theories of Paty Navidad in the Times of COVID-19

In social networks, the singer and telenovela actress has received all kinds of criticism and attacks, for sharing her opinions regarding the pandemic

Paty Navidad is more than convinced that with the vaccine against Covid-19, the upper echelons of power will usher in the “era of transhumanism”, where supposedly human beings can be connected to a quantum computer and used as robots. This and many other theories have been shared by the beautiful telenovela actress, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

In the opinion of the singer, the Covid-19 vaccines are experimental of messenger RNA, nanotechnology, quantum dots, and the luciferase enzyme, which will genetically modify humanity. Vaccination to combat this virus has already begun in several countries. There are those for and against, and to build trust among the population, many leaders have undergone this vaccination process.

However, among another of the theories shared by the Sinaloan, he points out that “the syringes to vaccinate leaders, politicians, funders and other participants of this ‘PLANdemic’ have a trick, or they will simply inject something else, the eyes only see what consciousness is capable of understanding. Awakening! “.

In her social networks, Paty Navidad not only talks about the Coronavirus pandemic but also about communism and politics. He assures that global warming is a great farce and that it is simply a matter of pure politics to get money and embezzle countries: “We are in an icy era, the only global warming that exists is the one caused by technology.” He also stated that climate change has always existed and is part of nature’s cycles. “

Another of his opinions that have generated a lot of controversies has been to state that the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, was the best for the world. “Fasten your belts and hold on to your pants, because 2021 with Joe Biden (President-elect of the USA), the Communist Party of China and the UN 2030 agenda come as no one imagines, perhaps we understand why the best thing for the world was Donald Trump, they will awaken our consciences with rough blows. “

Paty Navidad has received many attacks and criticism for sharing her theories. Given this, he said that he does not deny that he is amused that some media, haters, reporters, actors, actresses, comedians … every day they try to subdue her “with bombardments of lies, attacks, trials, and defamations, all they achieve is strengthen me in light and love. “

May God fill you with the most beautiful blessings, I wish each of you the most beautiful things in life, the same I want for myself and my loved ones. Hugs of light! Long live life, long live love, freedom, rights, integrity and dignity!