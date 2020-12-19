Selena Gomez leaves a Hillsong in New York city, after all the scandals

Then they came for the public about the extramarital affair of a pastor, Carl Lentz, a leader in the Hillsong in New York city, Selena Gomes has decided to leave the church, and said that she didn’t want to have nothing to do with the institution.

The singer, 28-year-old said he was “bitterly disappointed” by the church, which is the case for Lentz, with the designer, Ranin Karim, was released. The split in 2018, with a member of the church and Justin Bieber have also contributed to his departure.

His relationship with the founder of Hillsong, Brian Houston, has also been weakened, because Justin was a great friend of his. In November of this year, Brian quit the job to Carl, and that he made a withdrawal on your account on Instagram, soon after the media exposed the whole of her case in opposition to his wife, Laura.

A source has reported that Selena loved to Carl at one point. His son Brian, his daughter, Laura, Justin and her were very close, often she used to go out with the daughter-in-law of Brian and Esther, but now that she was no longer interested in anything else that might come to the church.

The same source reportedly said that the singer considers herself a christian, and claims to have a close relationship with God, and is going to believe that this is not the way that God wants, that we play here on earth, referring to the scandal.

Another newspaper reported that pastor Lentz had gone to a clinic for treatment of depression, anxiety, and exhaustion of pastoral ministry, ” said another source. They also added that they are being supported by the family, and is expected to maintain their privacy is respected, along this journey.

The individual would also have noticed that Lentz wants the best for his family, and they are working to do so, and that the church must act, in order to help you to solve your error, since it “does not have ill-will with the church.”

According to the The Daily MailHouston would have to release the bonds of the Lentz have been discontinued with Hillsong, as he has broken the trust with the errors, the moral, and what he would have done a good job of it in the church, and that God will use it also outside of the church.