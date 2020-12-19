Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living apart, says the journal



It seems that things are not going so well between Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. The couple has had a year to 2020, troubled, leading many to believe that the pair would not survive in the course of the year, and is now, according to a source close to the couple, they are together, but living separate ways’.



According to the reporter from People magazine, ‘Kim has to work, and the projects that are important to her, and He got all of it’, this is why you are living apart from them. “Their lives don’t overlap very much,” the source said.



“And Kim seems happy and is very focused on the work and causes that she advocates ( … ), She strongly believes that you can make a change with regard to the reform of the penitentiary. This is a passion of hers. The family is very proud of her, ” he said.



Already, the West has maintained a profile that is relatively low-since the application unsuccessful in the election for president of the United States of america.



In spite of the conflicts that may exist between them, the source argued that they had achieved a balance in his life, and to continue to fight for your marriage.



The family Kardashian-Jenner, took everyone by surprise this week with the news that they have signed a lucrative contract from the contents of the several years, the platform for streaming, Hulu.



Following the announcement in September of its iconic reality tv show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians will end in 2021, after 14 years in the channel, And”, it has been confirmed that Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and matriarch Kris Jenner, is now part of the platform, owned by Disney in the United States, and Star in a new international service for the streaming of the newly-released Disney.



Kris confirmed the news on his Twitter account: “I Am very excited to announce our new partnership with Hulu, and the Star, and what is to come in 2021.”



Some of the fans were confused, because in a recent interview with Jenner, he commented that he had no plans of going back to the tv, because the majority wanted it to rest on the flat after 14 years of non-stop, recording in the the reality tv. And now it came on, this is the first time that we are going to create some new content for Hulu.



At the time when they announced the end of his contract in the channel, And”, a source from the magazine, OK! he stated that they were leaving the station because they wanted to rest in his own image and because they did not want to accept the proposal for a new financial channel.



“Kris wanted a lot more money than they were willing to offer,” said a source.