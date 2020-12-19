From Pageant Model to Fitness Girl, Vanessa Guzmán Enchants With Exercise Videos

The actress and former Nuestra Belleza México shows her followers the exercise routines with which she maintains her figure, and these enchant users

Actress Vanessa Guzmán surprised on social networks with another of her intense exercise routines, with which she shows her followers how she has maintained her enviable figure all these years.

Vanessa Guzmán attracted attention with her incredible physique when she was crowned in 1995 as ‘ Nuestra Belleza México ‘. With the title, she had the opportunity to compete in Miss Universe, representing Mexico, entering the top 6 of the competition.

The shocking beauty in her face, which stands out for her huge green eyes, and her competition figure, made her stand out among the competitors, and today it shows how even over the years she remains the same.

Despite not taking home the crown, he did win the love of the public and television producers, being the next step in his career to recording sets.

As an actress, Vanessa Guzmán has participated in many productions by Televisa, among which her performance in her debut in ‘Camila’ stands out, and in other telenovelas such as ‘Tres Mujeres’, ‘Amigos x Siempre’, ‘Alborada’, and the most recent, ‘Single with daughters’.

In addition, he took the leading role in one of the highest-rated comedy series on television, ‘ Amor Mío ‘, in which he worked alongside Raúl Araiza.

Along with her talent for acting, the beautiful model and actress drew attention for her particular beauty with which viewers delighted the pupil.

And it is that today, at 44 years old, she continues to stay just as young and with the same figure as when she used the Miss Universe dresses, this thanks to constant exercise and her disciplined routine.

Today, Vanessa Guzmán, in addition to all the above, has entered the fashion of the influencers of the fitness world, with her tutorial videos in which she shows her fans how to achieve their goals and have a heart attack body like hers.

In her most recent post, Vanessa Guzmán taught Instagram and YouTube users how to exercise the gluteal and leg muscles.

Although very simple and above all comfortable for the routine, the actress is seen in the video with a set of very tight pants and an exercise top. With her hair pulled back in a high ponytail, and without a drop of makeup, she showed that she doesn’t need any help to keep looking young and to show off her natural beauty.

And apparently, his followers love to see Vanessa Guzmán in her most sporty side, because in the comments they expressed how good she looks and how much her videos have helped them. “Yeiii, there is already a new video,” someone even commented in the comments.

The video with which he promotes his YouTube account dedicated to exercise, has more than 3,000 reproductions on Instagram, with more than 650 comments, by his almost 500,000 followers on the social network.