Fiona Apple reveals it’s because he was afraid to compete with Taylor Swift in the category for Album of the Year for the video)

Fiona Apple it is the owner of one of the albums the most acclaimed in 2021, but it was a snub at the Grammy awards. With the “Fetch the Bolt Cutters’, the singer has been nominated in the category of “Best Album Alternative Music”, but you didn’t see his name among those nominated for the main award of the ceremony, from the ‘ Album of the Year”.

In a recent interview with the guardian, a british The GuardianFiona , although he revealed that he was afraid to compete with Taylor Swift in the category of most outstanding of the night. The artist is said to have a fear of being intimidated Swifties, as they are called, the fans, the owner of the “Folklore”.

“As much as the Swifties I apavorem, and I respect its power to do good by her. I was so scared of being nominated for the album [Grammy] for the year, along with Taylor Swift, I’m so relieved [não estou] because I didn’t want to be shy! ” he said.

She has also shown support for the singer, who is currently rewriting the tapes of the master, after a controversy involving the contract for the purchase of his former record label by the employer Scooter Braun Is.

“I am in full agreement with Taylor Swift to re-record their songs, and I wish that they will surpass the old records. It’s good to know that the Swifties [seus fãs] make it happen, ” said Fiona.

The artist is critical of the Grammy’s from Dr. Luke

In the same interview with the Guardian, she criticised the state of the Recording from Dr. Luke at the Grammy awards. The producer is competing for producing “Say So”the song Doja Cat. It appears to be on the list of named with the pen name After Trax.

“One of the most popular was She up there singing Praying, and now they have come up with, ‘oh, but it is, After Trax!’. They have posted She is on the stage, as if to say, ‘we believe in you and I believe in it. Two years later, on the page of the Tournament Brings in… this is crap” and shot the king.

Fiona Apple-I’d like to boycott the Grammy award-2021

Fiona Apple has been nominated for the three Grammys for his work on the album, “Fetch The Bolt Cutters”. It is, however, if you feel uncomfortable appearing on the same list as you Dr. Luke. If they should win, it promises to make a protest during the ceremony.

“I don’t know if someone else noted it may help you to think about. What I would do if I won? My view is that I simply just would have to be in there with a sledge hammer and I wouldn’t say anything. Take one of the most popular, and break into pieces, enough to share, and invite all the women to the top. My second thought is whether I would be able to do all of these women are boicotassem this page because of Dr. Luke,” he said.

In the interview, the singer also expressed her interest in hearing more Deborah Duganthat has been removed from the post of the president of the Academy. She said he had faced sexual harassment, and a culture of machismo, internally during this time of the year.