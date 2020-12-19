‘Excuse Me, I Love You’: Ariana Grande performs “everytime” at the new music video for the feature; Check it out!

The Netflix has released a new music video for the official ‘Excuse Me, I Love Youshow film united states Ariana Grande it will be shown exclusively on the platform of the streaming.

In the teaser, Great to perform one of the songs on the album ‘Sweetener’, “everytime”.

Check it out, along with the trailer:

Take the time to watch it:

The film is part of the Sweetener: World Tour and it will be released in the December 21,.

Also, he published an open letter on her Instagram to celebrate the project.

“I am releasing this film as a love letter to all of you, celebrating all that we’ve had in the last few years. I know that the project is capturing only a small portion of one of the tours […]but I would like to thank all of you for showing me more of this life than you could dream of”.

Great to become a superstar in the music, with the release of the ‘Yours Truly’his first full-length album, also in 2013. Since then, it has a proven path for success, rising to the rank of one of the artists of the best-selling of all time.

His latest work, the musical ‘Positions’achieved the first place in the The Billboard 200 chartwhile the song of the same title, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. She also released a collaboration “Rain On Me” on the side of the Lady Gagaensuring a nomination for a Grammy in 2021.