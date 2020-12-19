Danna Paola Returns With Sebastián Yatra in Jewelry Commercial

Danna Paola appeared in a video with Sebastián Yatra and they unleashed the madness for how well they looked together

Danna Paola, 25 years old, again unleashed controversy on Instagram for a very powerful reason and this includes Sebastián Yatra, 25 again, as they both made a commercial for a jewelry line where they are both models, so more than one was left with his mouth open to see them together again since it has always been said that they are in a relationship.

For those who do not know at all, it has been said for a long time that Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra are secretly engaged, it was even said that the Elite actress was the culprit of the Colombian ending up with his girlfriend Tini Stoessel, although it was never They revealed the reasons it was said that she was responsible for both ending up.

Returning to the commercial, you can see in various shots Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra, who did not appear together in the frame, but gave something to talk about through the video, as many Internet users began to deduce that both were together, but there is nothing I confirm it yet, so the doubt continues.

Although Danna Paola’s fans or even the media have asked her about said romance with the singer for a long time, she has tried to ignore everything through her work with which she is focused one hundred percent, because she does not want love problems right now.

The doubts of love between the two began after the actress also began to collaborate in music videos with Sebatián Yatra, but the bomb exploded when they asked Tini Stoessel ex Yatra about Danna Paola so she far from ignoring the questions her reaction gave a lot to talk about.

“How proud we are of you. Always fly, higher and higher!”, “You have always deserved all the best. May God bless each project in your life and achieve many successes”, “Sebastian Yatra and Danna Paola have already returned”, “Congratulations @dannapaola another achievement, and those who come this 2021 that squad is too much,” they wrote on social networks.

Another of the things for which Danna Paola’s supposed to love with Sebastián Yatra has been questioned in networks, was because in the Instagram stories they were always seen together since they began to sing to practice their new musical themes which today they are a total success.

Returning to Danna Paola much has been said for how good the singer looks who has unleashed the madness due to her sudden physical change since now Danna Paola is now a fitness girl because the pandemic helped her to exercise and change her feeding so its transformation was very remarkable.

Danna Paola has also unleashed madness due to the clothes she wears since she looks like a true diva, especially the leggings with which the young woman looks tremendous.

It is worth mentioning that Danna Paola continues to do several projects, but keeps them private, so this 2021, could surprise us in a big way, because she loves to make mystery with her fans, because she likes to be a trend over time.