Angelina Jolie has changed the name of it; here’s why

The life of a celebrity has a lot of glitz and glamour, with the top of the top, being able to do almost everything they could ask for. These artists have devoted years of work to do it, and once you are on top of it, just get a ton of coverage as well.

Stars such as Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift, seem to be dominating the headlines on a regular basis.

Angelina Jolie has been one of the women, the most famous on the planet for years, and Jolie knows a thing or two about the media coverage. It had all the aspects of life examined, including the relationship she has with her father, Jon Voight.

Let’s take a look at it and see to it that Jolie does not use “Voight” as surname.

In 2002, Angelina Jolie was becoming a star is an extremely well-known in Hollywood, and far surpassing his father in terms of success and recognition. In spite of this she still wanted to get the name of “one on one” in your life.

EW has reported that Jolie legally dropped “Voight” from her name in 2002, it marked a big change for the actress.

Their relationship was clearly at a bad time, and then not to find the common ground, it must have been great for an artist to let that part of your identity behind.

During this time, even though they have been working on Lara Croft: Tomb Raider together, and Jolie told E!: “I don’t want to make it available to the public the reasons for my bad relationship with my father. After all these years, I have decided that it is not healthy for me to be near my father, especially now that I am solely responsible for my own child.”

Again, strong words from Diamond for this season. They say that time heals all wounds, but clearly, things between the two of you were worse than people thought.

However, there have been times when it seemed to indicate that they may be able to be made up.