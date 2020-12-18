Those who are well-known to use colored contact lenses | Special-Advertising Originalentes

The famous in brazil. Foreign famous. You are watching the movie or watching the soap opera and soon becomes one of doubt; they are the the eyes of true in the show? Or is it that the one actor in the award-winning series uses a colored contact lenses ? The website “Originalentes”, the reference in the sale of contact lenses, it features the study of the following interesting facts about the world of the famous. Are the comments about the lens, and so, according to the research, “Originalentes”. The famous brazilians who wear contact lenses color. Will many use it? And foreign celebrities? Go ahead!

The famous brazilian lenses

We started with the famous ones in Brazil. In the field of music, Anitta, Linda Thomas, Ivete Sangalo, Compassion, IZA, and Sandy and Leah have utilized colored contact lenses for certain shows or movies.

Contact lenses are used primarily to correct vision instead of eyeglasses. But the time now, people have also started to use it for reasons of aesthetics and beauty. Not only is the lens a degree. But the lens is without any degree of no. You want to keep your eye on the blue? Lenses blue. You want one with the green eyes? And it goes on and on. What’s more, you will still be able to get the tinted lenses for the correction of the grade.

Actress Ellen Roche, for example, has a passion for eyes. Born in São Paulo, the actress from the soap operas of the Net Globe have already used the contact lenses the blue. But in a work such as a novel, There’s a Heart, for example, has come to the use of colored contact lenses.

Bruna Linzmeyer has blue eyes and in a natural way. But in My little Piece of Ground, it came to write the scenes with the lenses to bring out the tone and aesthetic to the eyes. Christiane Torloni is in the Fine Print, it did the same thing.

As well as, Vivianne Pasmanter. In the novel, the New World, and in the fall of 2017, he played the character At the Blacksmith. Vivianne has gone through a major transformation to play the character. He put the teeth rotten, messed up hair, and used a special makeup to get your skin dirty. A contact lens, in this case, it made the eyes look darker. Below we have shared a post from Instagram that says the character is.

A very famous brazilian who wears glasses and also contact lenses, this is The first year Marquezine. It arrived in the post on the social networks, the contact lens to make your life easier, to go to the pool or to the beach. In a post on Instagram, they also recommended that his followers should seek an eye care professional before any decision is made on the contact lenses.

The famous international contact lens

But what about the issues? What is celebrity for its own use eyeglasses? Using contact lens color? We start our list with someone who uses the lens, with a different color than the natural color of your eyes. We are talking about the actress Megan Fox, one of the films, Transformers (see Calls listed below).

What is the color of the eyes of Megan Fox? In the photo, the answer is blue. But, she wears colored contact lenses in blue color. And with the school. To the natural eye, according to the Hollywood Reporter, they are light brown.

Now, you want to see a question with a response to the controversy? What is the color of the eyes of the singer Lady Gaga? The artist uses many different colors of contact lens that comes in to cause doubt in the fans. That is why the eyes are blue, sometimes green, sometimes dark. To contact lens with color is white, she is already used to. And you caused it, of course.

The actor has Said that the West has already been spotted in photos with the lens in green as well eye-catching. But our natural eyes are dark. Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston, Shakira, and we have a long list of celebrities who use colored lenses.

Oh, and why don’t they do the surgery, so you don’t need to wear contact lenses or glasses? There are well-known not to opt for surgery as a result of fear. And also, in the cases of the well-known not to need glasses or of the lens with a degree, but that, for the sake of aesthetics, focus on lenses.

We looked at over the contact lens and dental. What is it about? We have thin sheets, almost transparent, which is pasted on the surface of the tooth. The goal is to improve the appearance of the correct aspect ratio. This square is a subject for a surgeon, a dentist and specialist. You close the parenthesis.

What do you think about our study on the lens of the famous? Any comments, or are you curious about the list, please write to [email protected]

More about contact lenses

Will buy colored contact lenses? Find the best brands at the best prices you’ll find on the “originalentes.com.br”.

He was interested in to receive more content, curious about the contact lenses? Or information, about promotions, offers and contact lens. Click here to sign up the name and e-mail address and password to receive the offer.