The star of ‘Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner sends that message to the people, without any mask on the market: “I used the one with the birth” – Monet

Sophie Turner is furious with the people who don’t wear masks when in the midst of the multi-COVID-19. The actress of ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘X-Men’, who welcomed their daughter Willa, and her husband, Joe, Jonas, in July, we posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, causing an outburst.
“If I can’t wear a mask during the birth, you can wear a mask at wal-mart,” he said of the actress, 24-year-old. Sophie and Joe are living in Los Angeles, california, which is currently under a restraining order that required people to wear masks when they go out of their houses, and then the output is only allowed for essential services.
Both Sophie and Joe have been spotted on numerous tours since the arrival of the Ms., with the baby, always wearing masks in accordance with the rules. Even though I had done my best to welcome you to the first child together for only a few months old, the couple is already thinking about expanding her family. A source told Us Weekly that the singer of the Jonas Brothers and his wife are currently trying to have another baby.”
“They are very excited to expand their family. Having a baby has made them very close, and they would like to have a great family together,” the source said. Sophie recently shared several clicks of the moments of her routine with her husband, Joe – including a flashback to a recent pregnancy, in which Sophie is standing in front of a mirror with a barrigão, as Joe appears at her side.