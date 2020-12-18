The star of ‘Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner sends that message to the people, without any mask on the market: “I used the one with the birth” – Monet

+



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (Photo: Instagram)

Sophie Turner is furious with the people who don’t wear masks when in the midst of the multi-COVID-19. The actress of ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘X-Men’, who welcomed their daughter Willa, and her husband, Joe, Jonas, in July, we posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, causing an outburst.

“If I can’t wear a mask during the birth, you can wear a mask at wal-mart,” he said of the actress, 24-year-old. Sophie and Joe are living in Los Angeles, california, which is currently under a restraining order that required people to wear masks when they go out of their houses, and then the output is only allowed for essential services.

Sophie Turner (Photo: Instagram)

Both Sophie and Joe have been spotted on numerous tours since the arrival of the Ms., with the baby, always wearing masks in accordance with the rules. Even though I had done my best to welcome you to the first child together for only a few months old, the couple is already thinking about expanding her family. A source told Us Weekly that the singer of the Jonas Brothers and his wife are currently trying to have another baby.”

“They are very excited to expand their family. Having a baby has made them very close, and they would like to have a great family together,” the source said. Sophie recently shared several clicks of the moments of her routine with her husband, Joe – including a flashback to a recent pregnancy, in which Sophie is standing in front of a mirror with a barrigão, as Joe appears at her side.