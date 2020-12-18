The Morning Show, series, with, Jennifer Aniston has some news for you, revealed

The actress Jennifer Aniston he returned to write the series The Morning Showproduction of the AppleTV+. The program has recently initiated the production of the second season, after months of delays, on account of the pandemic caused by the a-Covid-19.

The actress was seen on set in Los Angeles, california, and photographed by the paparazzi while you checked your own make-up in the mirror. All of the staff around him that he was in a mask.

Aniston, the 51-year-old star, as it is the anchor of the TV, Alex Levy, whose colleague from the bench, in a news show, Mitch Kessler – played by Steve Carell, is dead in the wake of a scandal of sexual misconduct.

Bradley Jackson, played by Reese Witherspoon, a reporter in the field, it is later returned to the studio to work on the side of the Levy.

Both of these photos, Aniston, and Witherspoon, 44, was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance. Aniston has won the award for best actress in a drama series.

The actress went on to say in advance that the paper almost fell out of the sky for her. “[Foi] interesting to me to see how I’ve always tried to “normalize” being good and ” everything’s fine, you know, this is all normal, and then there are times when you have to bust in private,” she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Aniston was referring to a scene in which a character was, however, to have her personal life exposed, and the meeting was reminded that you lived it when her private life with Brad Pitt, and he was the favourite subject of gossip magazines.

“There have been times – not at the level of hysteria in it, but the moments of ‘I don’t want to get out of here’, ‘I don’t want to go to the red carpet’, ‘I don’t want to be seen’, ‘I don’t want to be seen, because the whole world is going to be talking about me and judging me’… that’s a real thing! There have been times when I would be reading a scene and I felt as if the lid of the manhole had been removed from my back.”

He studied communication science balzaquiano, são paulo, with extensive experience in the world. Worship series, movies, novels, comic books, and everything else that involves pop culture.