The academy and Hollywood refuses to “Listen” as the representative of the Uk to los angeles

The Academy of Hollywood, refused to “Listen” as the representative of Portugal for the academy Award for Best Film in the International. Hollywood claims that the film is mostly spoken in the English language, and, therefore, does not comply with the rules.

The TV you know, the Members of the Academy of the Portuguese, were called upon to vote on the emergency through Sunday at the “Vitalina Varela”, “But or, “The Mosquito”.

The actor and director, George Waddington, and the producer Luís Urbano has already reacted to the decision by the Academy to the street.

Too bad the Academy for Portuguese not familiar with the rule language contained in the regulations governing the Award of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, he wrote: Gonçalo Waddington in the Facebook.

In the film, Ana Rocha de Sousa has been the one which receives the most votes from among the members of the Portuguese Academy of Cinema and a choice of four movies, the Portuguese, as proposed in the discussion: “Listen”, by Ana Rocha de Sousa, “Mosquito”, by João Nuno Pinto, “Patrick”, by Gonçalo Waddington’s, and the “Vitalina Varela,” by Pedro Costa.

“Listen” is the first feature-length film of fiction by Ana Rocha de Sousa, is a family drama based on a true story, about a Portuguese family of them coming up in London, who is taken out of the custody of the children, on the suspicion of ill-treatment. The narrative follows the efforts of a family to prove to the social services and the british court that the suspicions are unfounded.

With the co-production of the luso-british, the film was shot on the outskirts of London, with a cast of Portuguese and English languages, which is headed by Lucia Moniz, Ruben Garcia, and Sophia Myles.

The film won six awards at the Venice film Festival, including the Lion of the Future” for a first novel, and the special prize of the jury of the competition World.

“Listen” he made his debut in the Portuguese cinemas on 21 October.