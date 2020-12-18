Taylor Swift was going to post in the ‘evermore’ at a later date, but was changed for the sake of the artist

Taylor Swift it was revealed that his latest album, the ‘evermore’, come early to the ears of his fans, but he had to postpone it so as not to release on the same date as that of an artist, she is a big fan!

During an interview to promote his new album, ‘McCartney, III,‘ the legendary member of the Beatles Paul McCartney he revealed that soon after him, and Taylor Swift provide an iconic joint interview to the magazine Rolling Stone Magazinethe singer has sent you an e-mail saying that he had found out that he was going to release an album one day prior to the date on which it was originally planned for the release of the album ‘evermore’, and then it was reported that he would move on to the day of 18, however, Paul had already postponed the date for the same day.

“I just made it to the cover of the Rolling Stone Magazine with Taylor Swift and she sent me an email recently saying, ” I wasn’t telling anyone about it, but I do have another album. So, I was going to release it by the anniversary, in the 10th , but I have found out that you would be releasing on the 10th.” So I changed it to the 18th, and found out that we were going to be launching on the 18th, and then it’s back to 10.”

The singer also reminded us that it is always good to be on the artists to move forward together with your project.

“Well, then, I want to tell you that, you know, for people to stay out of the way of each other. It’s a good thing to do.”