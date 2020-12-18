Rolling Stone · Brad Pitt is 57 years of age; to remember characters in the salient of the star – and-heart-throb

Itaici Brunetti | @itaicibrunetti Posted on 18/12/2020 at 10: 40 am – up-to-Date at 13h21

On Friday, the 18th, the Brad Pitt celebrating another year of life. The actor Once upon A Time in Hollywood, Bastardos Inglórios, Fight club and many of the other films, and is completing a 57-year-old.

As an actor, Brad Pitt, have reached a plateau in the inevitable in the course of a career; it has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, as well as the Leonardo DiCaprio he moves easily between the large-scale production and the film, considered a cult, and that is always hits the box office.

In the long that he was the one actor he knew how to pick a very good on the paper, giving it free to every character in the game, and making it an unforgettable holiday experience. That was the promise of a handsome face, turned out to be a huge, huge talent, and, of course, still enchanted with their beauty.

Check out a few of your characters, the more notable:

Once upon A Time in Hollywood (2019)

In the most recent production of the Quentin TarantinoBrad Pitt stunt double for the character of Leonardo DiCaprio, takes a beating Bruce Lee and the faces of the gang Charles Manson. However, in the scene where takes off his shirt at the top of the roof of a house, to fix the antenna to the TV, shocked – in the best sense of the viewers.

Bastardos Inglórios (2009)

Also directed by Tarantino, with the actor has become a sort of hero in the film, to give life to your Lieutenant Aldo Reine, with the task of organizing a team of jewish soldiers, which has as its goal to hunt down the nazi’s and eliminate Adolf Hitler. The scene in which Pitt, imitating the Italian accent saying, “Gorlomi” it’s an unforgettable one.

Fight club (1999)

It was in the movie David Fincher it’s Brad Pitt, has earned the status of the actor in the cult, playing the role of the imagined, the violent and disrespectful of the rules that Tyler Durden, the alter-ego of the character Edward Nortonthat led to a life in common, and you don’t need to type.

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

The same with the Tom Cruise (at the height of his career Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater a young man Kirsten Dunst the cast of characters, Pitt was able to stand out among the many vampire of the story, and had already begun to show its full potential with the great of the film.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

It was in the Thelma & Louise a lot of people “grew up in the eyes,” on top of Brad Pitt wanting to know who he was, that, after it crossed the path of the players, both on account of its excellent performance but also because of its scenic beauty.

The Seven – The Seven Capital Offences (1995)

Most likely, some of the scenes have more impact than Pitt, and it’s already made it to the end of an amazing Seventhe director, David Fincher, also the Fight Club. As detective David Mills, he chases down a fan based on the seven deadly sins to commit his crimes.

