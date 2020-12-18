Pharrell Williams defends Taylor Swift in the middle of a fight with Scooter Braun, the rights of copyright

The singer, record producer, and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams he gave an interview to the Variety magazine, published on Wednesday (16), in which he talked about the importance of the issue of copyright infringement in the music industry, and was not able to escape from being questioned about one of the main quarrels current in relation to this matter, please Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun.

For those who don’t remember, and entrepreneur Scooter Braun, the representative of the artists, such as: Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande among others, it purchased the rights to the first five albums of his career Taylor Swift when you buy a record label, Big Machine Records, last year. At the time, she deplored publicly by saying that he tried to purchase his albums since he left his former record label, which she says has always been denied. The race took on a new season in November, when Scooter Braun, has sold these rights for the more than$ 1 billion in revenues and-a-half by creating the clauses of the contract, which according to Taylor has been that she has not made a purchase.

For Pharrell Williamsthe rights of the musicians on his recordings are original, you should be indisputable. “There is no other industry in the world, where start-ups take off, and it is not the owner of the trademark is registered – that it simply does not make sense. It may be legal, but it is still a crime. If it’s a bank, you walk away with the property of the company and the trademark of the maker, should you really be involved? The artist will always have a higher percentage of their creation,” he said.

When you talk about the fact that Taylor Swift and having to re-record their old songs in order to avoid that the profit from the rights to continue to fall into the hands of Scooter Braun, Pharrell continued: “It’s really, really unfortunate. There was room for him to make his purchase, because the thing is like this, and I feel like she will not be able to be in control of it. There is a system that is totally wrong. He is an entrepreneur, and it also represents the artists, so from their point of view, it is only by making a purchase of something that he felt that it would be a good investment. But the artist will have the opportunity to [de manter a propriedade]and I don’t know if it was successful or not.

“It’s just that the system is connected in ways that are not always fair to the creator. I think that there should be a rule that the creators retain their rights,” added the musician.