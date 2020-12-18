Netflix shows a snippet of the show, Ariana Grand, in the new teaser trailer – Lsusports

This Friday (the 18th), Elana Will Give You he released the single” “Press Play” in partnership with the PK, The shaman and A site with. The song came about at the invitation of the Award-partnership in Brazil, the largest prize pool in electronic sports in Latin America, which took on the issue of the year 2020

“When Warner brought in this appeal is incredible, and I quickly accepted the challenge. First of all, because, of course, was already familiar with the award, which is very important in the world of video games. And when I heard who was going to attend with me – a site with, a Shaman, and for the LINKS – I was excited and a bit anxious, because I knew what the result would be a wonderful thing“ said the king. “It was awesome! They are the biggest idols in the music, but for me, I breathe in a lot of them. I think it is very cool to see it up close to the crowd, which is already embedded in the music scene works. It is always a great learning experience, out of honor!”.

Here is the theme from the world of video games, the music is a real treat for all the gamers in Brazil, but the ones with the ears of the most refined, and greatest baggage on the subject will be able to quickly absorb all of the references. In the two and a half minutes of a single song, and the beat gives the rhythm and it goes around the various titles of great success, such as “CUP”, “League of Legends”, “grand theft auto”, “Mortal Kombat”, “Counter Strike online”, “Marvel vs Capcom”, “Need for Speed”, a “Free-Fire”, “Mario Kart” and even has a quote from the famous anime “Dragon Ball Z”. It tells precisely about the situation of the players, professionals as well as amateurs, who have changed their lives with a lot of training and effort by the partnership.

We, the people of lsusportswe have had the opportunity to speak with Elana and we wanted to find out if she likes the world of video games and what it was like to do that one too. The singer has said that he played a lot in the Playstation 1 a long time ago, but these days it is not considered a gamer. “To be a universe that is too huge and rich for your help, I must admit that when I first received the invitation I was a little nervous to do it to the music. I have asked for help so many people, I was informed, I have written, and I think they turned out pretty cool. I hope that the world of video games if you can identify and enjoy it”.

And, in fact, the song is a hit. Check it out: