Miley Cyrus says she felt like a champion when he managed to annoy sonny & Cher – Monetary

+



Miley Cyrus and Cher in a photo from 2011 (Picture: Getty Images)

The singer and actress Miley Cyrus is said to have been made when it was able to irritate also a singer, Cher. Celebrity, 28 years old, he exhibited his pride in the annoyance caused to the colleague in the profession and in an interview in the most recent episode of the podcast, presenter, Billy Idol, the news, the website of the journal The New York Post.

Cyrus is recalled to the attack, which he suffered from the sonny & Cher on the social network in 2013, which is a criticism of the presentation of controversial and sexy it is on the stage of mtv’s Video Music Awards that same year.

Miley Cyrus is in his presentation of the controversy in the UK in 2013 (Picture: Getty Images)

“The sonny & Cher came up to me on Twitter… that’s when I thought that I had made it there. You think, ‘well, Cher doesn’t matter what I’m doing’”.

The singer Cher (Photo: Getty Images)

He called attention to the post by sonny & Cher on Twitter in 2013, with the criticism of the presentation of the Cyrus. She wrote at the time: “She doesn’t know how to dance, her body looked like hell, the song wasn’t good, and for a buttock I was out of it. And, girl, you do not move your tongue to make sure it is not dirty”.

Cyrus is talked about in the review: “She got mad because I kept putting her tongue out and all that kind of shit. And just thought to myself, ” I irritei the sonny & Cher I got you there!’. That’s what I mean: when do these legends, these icons, the artists that inspire us, when they hate us it is still a recognition.”