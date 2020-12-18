Kylie Jenner is the celebrity in the highest paid 2020 according to the Forbes list

Who would have thought. Kylie Jenner if you become a celebrity in the highest paid in the world. Those who had made it to the 23-year-old has been on the famous list of Forbes magazine, which annually lists the highest-paid. In the dark, which to her performing career, she only has Instagram won 590 million dollars (three billion dollars) only, in the year 2020.

In the second place, it appeared to the brother-in-law of Kylie, Kanye West, married to Kim Kardashian with an income of $ 170 million dollars. (870 million reais), to be followed by the tennis player, Roger Federer, 106, 3 million of the us $ 544 million).

Cristiano Ronaldo and lionel Messi, appear in the fourth and fifth, and is the only brazilian on the list is I, which appears in the seventh position, winning 95.5 million us dollars (equivalent to about 489 million dollars). The list is long with names such as Dwayne Johnson, Elton John, and Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande, among others.

For the entrepreneur, billion dollar, recently told in an interview to a channel that you don’t feel it when you’re posing in front of the camera. She revealed that she created a character, “I think I showed you my true self a long time ago, on the Vine, and Instagram. But as long as the things just kept on getting higher and higher, I realized that… you know, when people used to say things you really mean about how I really am, my personality and what I like the most on me, so I machucaria more, almost play a character. So, I’ve just got to make it a little bit less, which is sad. It makes me sad,” she said to the channel, James Charles,, explaining why you do not feel comfortable with it.

She also spoke about what he thinks about the end of the program to Keep Up With The Kardashians, which airs on american television for more than a decade, and it shows in the day-to-day being televised on the family of socialities. “It’s sad, it’s the end of the chapter. But we all made the decision that it was time to move on. We could keep going and going, but we’re going to let that happen to you, and you will be fine. It’s been fun. I mean, I was nine years old at the time Keeping started. If you think about it, it’s something crazy,” he said to her, you even said that you want to have two children as well as for Stormi, your baby is 2 years old.

“I want you to have the most [filhos]. In fact, I think about it every day. “I just don’t know when. I’m not planning to, I don’t have a time for this to happen,” he said.

