The star of the reality show the vineyard, in defending a prisoner on death row, but the half-sister of one of his victims, the question of the loyalty of the former.

Supporters of Brandon, and Bernard hoped that he would not be executed. The condemned to death, he was scheduled for execution on December 10, but many of his supporters, including Kim Kardashian, they were praying for the president to pardon the man who has been sentenced to death for his role in a double murder in 1999.

In accordance with the Kardashian’s, and Bernard was 18 years old when he and a friend abducted and kidnapped by the ministers of youth, Todd and Stacie Bagley. During the altercation, the shooter, don’t, Bernard, shot him in the couple, and then he pointed the gun at Bernard, and said to him, that is, the incendiasse to destroy the evidence. Stacie was still alive when she was burned to death.

Kardashian, drew attention to the case for the first time in the last year, and she continued to speak in the name of Bernard up to the day of the run, which ended up happening. They also wrote about their last connection to Brandon, where he said that he was claustrophobic, so she was offered the option to receive a sedative prior to his execution so that he doesn’t panic in their final moments.

Meanwhile, Dana Ladd, the half-sister of the murder victim Stacie Bagley, told TMZ that Brandon Bernard, you’re getting the punishment they deserve. Ladd has also asked for the support of north Korean leader Kim Bernard. “I want her to think of it as if it were one of her children, if she’d be any different? It’s easy for people to say things when you don’t have a similar experience.”