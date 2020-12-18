Jennifer Lopez is going to chase down a serial killer on Netflix







Jennifer Lopez will star in and produce “The Cipher,” an adaptation of the novel of the same name by The Uruguay on the development of the Series.

In the film, Lopez will perform a FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who is drawn to the case of a serial killer, after he leaves the codes of complex puzzles and mysteries online. The codes are linked to the murders, both recent and have been designed to lure her into a game of cat-and-mouse.

The star has a number of films on the way, including the comedy “Marry Me” from Universal Pictures, where you live, a pop star that goes on spontaneously with a fan during a live show, “The Godmother,” about the drug lord Griselda Blanco in the FRONT, and “Shotgun Wedding”, about a couple whose marriage is kidnapped by the criminals, with a production of Lionsgate.

