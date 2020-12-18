“Evermore”, by Taylor Swift is number 1 in the Uk Video)

The new album from the Taylor Swift, “Evermore”, he made his debut in the lead of the parade, british, last updated on Friday (18/12). This is the sixth studio album by the singer to reach the top stop in the Uk at the age of eight. Remembering that she, too, has been n ° 1 in the year 2020, with the “Folklore”.

The last time an artist has topped the british album chart, with two different titles in the same year, he was at the end of 2016. David Bowie he did it with “Blackstar” and “Best of Bowie”, in the wake of his death.

Taylor Swift it is history in the making in the United Kingdom – the same. It is only the fourth woman to be able to have six albums and over 1st place in the parade. The others are Madonna with 12 albums in the 1st place) Kylie Minogue (eight), and Barbra Streisand (with six). Of his generation, and he is the only one.

Here’s the music video for “there”, the lead single from the “Evemore”:

Other than that, Taylor Swift this is a woman who has managed to put his albums on the top in no time. For the record, it was the Madonnathat it took 11 years to do so between 1997 and 2008. Taylor has made six – of the accumulation of leadership in the most rapidly ever since Robbie Williams and Group in the years between 2000 and 2006.

THE TOP 10 OF THE ALBUM CHART

01) and “Evermore” – Taylor Swift (released)

02) “Classic Diamonds” Neil Diamond & amp; LSO (4-2)

03) “Together at Christmas” – Michael Ball & amp; Alfie Boe (2-3)

04) “Christmas” – Michael Buble (7-4)

05) “Believe” – Andrea Bocelli (10-5)

06) “Jolly Holiday” – Andre Rieu & Johann Strauss Orchestra (-)

07) “The Music “Played” By Humans” – Gary Barlow (5-7)

08) Johnny Cash-The RPO” – Johnny Cash & amp; RPO (15-8)

09) “Confetti” – Little Mix, (11-9)

10) the “Power-Up” – AC/DC (9-10)

Taylor Swift I have also placed three songs on the singles chart in britain. “willow,” it debuted in 3rd place this week. In addition to this, “Champagne Problems” he took 15th place, and “The Body In The Pastit is in the 19th.

THE TOP 10 OF THE SINGLES CHART

01) “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey (-)

02) “The Last Christmas” – Wham! (-)

03) “willow” – Taylor Swift (released)

04) “positions” – Ariana Grande (3-4)

05) “Fairytale Of New York – Pogues feat. Kirsty Maccoll (4 To 5)

06) “Merry Christmas Everyone” – Shakin’ Stevens (-)

07) “Do They Know It’s Christmas” – Band Aid (8-7)

08) “The Sweet Melody” – Little Mix (5-8)

09) For ‘This Christmas’ – Jess Glynne (13-9)

10) the “Whoopty” – CJ (12-10)