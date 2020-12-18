Demi Lovato, 5SOS, Lorde, and more!!!

December 16, 2020 for the Right Berrogain.

In the year 2021 has not even started, and already a number of promises of a new album. We still have a great deal of uncertainty in relation to what is to come, but one thing is for sure: we will have a lot of good music.

Below, we’ve gathered together some of the artists who had already given evidence of that, we cannot wait for 2021.

Demi Lovato

Despite the release of their last album Tell Me You Love Mehaving been founded in the year 2017, and Demi Lovato, he fed his fans very well during this year.

The singer has launched a number of singles in the course of 2020, as well as music, a surprise was launched exclusively on Twitter, as well as partnerships with All Time Low, Sam Smith, and Marshmello.

To close out the year with a flourish, Demi announced this week the release of their seventh full-length studio album.

“I am going to drive to a photo album, and a documentary film in the year to come! I am very excited about. I’ve been working on this album since the year 2018.”, I said it in the (D)The Session’s Podcast.

Recently, the singer made a dramatic change in your look, and many fans believe that mark was the beginning of a new era for Demi. Will it be coming here?

5 Seconds Of Summer

The boys of 5SOS don’t stop, and that’s the way we like it! After the release of the CALM at the beginning of the year, and they are already working on a new project.

The vocal coach of the group, said in one of your captions on Instagram that their new album is coming soon.

At the end of October, and the drummer, Ashton Irwin, had given evidence that the group will begin recording a new one soon.

“I’m going to be a better employee the next time you’re in the studio in November, as a group, and I’m very excited about it,” said the musician, the podcast, The Green Room.

To and including 2020 has been a year and excited for the Eu. In addition to making his debut CALM along with his band, he also released his first solo project: Superbloom.

But

After the release of their iconic album Melodrama in the fall of 2017, the first in the Lord, waiting in excitement for your next job.

Luckily, this week, the singer gave good news to his fans. During an interview, But said in the name of his next album, it was decided during a recent the trip to India..

“I felt incredibly inspired to go there, and I do, in fact, I’ve decided on the title of the new album as soon as I got back from the trip, that’s what happened,” she said.

However, this is not the first time that the singer has hinted about his upcoming album.

Back in October, But it appeared on her Instagram to encourage you, the voting population of new zealand to the political process in the country.

The singer has said that, if you go to the polls for their fans to get “something” in 2021. Although it may not be an explicit announcement, But let’s understand that their long-awaited canon in d it will happen in the coming year.

Maroon 5

Fans of Maroon 5 are looking forward to the new album from the band since the release of the single “Nobody’s Love”in July of the same year.

For a lot of fans of Adam Levine, the lead singer of the band, which appeared in the stories to his Instagram to say that the new album, and the first a single they should be out soon.

“You have a new album coming out in the next year, I’m really excited about this one, I think it’s going to be a great one again a singleand in general, I’m very excited about it,” said the singer.

Adam has also said that the group has just delivered the new album to the record company, and that, “even if you hate our band, you will like this. The expectations are high!

In addition to the news, and he told me that you’re in the mood for hitting the road and playing shows. Brazil was the last country in which the group Maroon 5 has gone on before to get the tour that was interrupted by a pandemic of a Coronavirus.

St. Vincent

Three years after the release of their latest album, the MasseductionSt. Vincent went to Twitter to announce his follow-up work.

The rumors are true. The New record “locked and loaded” is set in 2021. Can’t wait for you to hear it. cc: @MOJOmagazine St. Vincent (@st_vincent) December 15, 2020 “The rumors are true. The new album is “locked and loaded” in 2021. I can’t wait for you to hear”.

In an interview with the magazine The INTERNETshe spoke a little bit about your inspiration for the launch in 2021.

“I was interested in coming back to the music that I’ve heard more than any other, the discs of Stevie Wonder’s early ‘ 70’s, in addition to Sly And The Family Stone,” said the singer.

And it’s not only inspiration that has changed in the same direction. Annie Clark of the baptism of the Ot. Vincent’s account, that their music will touch you won’t feel lost in the future as well.

“My last tour was a whole lot of products and videos to high-concept and confusing, and I can’t get on with it. Right now, I’m going to appear on the stage and just play.” Anyone who knows how to do to a person?

