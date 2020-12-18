Business millionaire: the 15 transactions that have taken place for the famous, which have shaken up the real estate market will be in 2020 – Home-Vogue

+



It is because they have a travel schedule that is tight fitting or by a desire to make the investment, the celebrities have always had a very close relationship with the real estate market. And then, in a year where everyone spent a lot more time at home, some have decided to go with the insulation in the new room, or simply followed them, trying to get rid of some of the properties for sale in quite some time. Either way, in 2020 it was a very busy year for the real estate market in the park. The following are the principal residences put up for sale by the stars of music, film, entertainment, and sports

1. The Weeknd

As you can see here Casa Voguestar The Weeknd is yet to find a buyer for her mansion in Hidden Hills, California has to offer. The property has a 1.160 square meters, it is all full of wide-open spaces, and it has the atmosphere of a farm contemporary! The singer’s attempts to sell the property for six months, and a possible reduction in its introductory price of US$ 25 million (approximately R$ 125 million) to US$ 22 million (the equivalent of about$ 110 million).

2. Kate Winslet

The eternal Rose, “the Titanic”, he decided to get rid of his loft apartment in New York city, which has been 16 years of age. The property is located in Chelsea, this route, in the heart of the city, and it went on the market for$ 5.7 million (approximately$ 28.8 million at current exchange rate). It is located in a-block full of art galleries. For more photos, check out here.

3. Wanessa Camargo

In the brazilian market, one of the highlights was the walk from Wanessa Camargo and her husband, the businessman Marcus Buaiz, they put in on sale for$ 5.189.000,00. With 517 m2 of constructed area, the property is set on a plot of 560 m2 in size and comprises six bedroom suites, a master suite with two separate bathrooms and two walk-in closets, plus an office, a kitchen, a guest toilet, a pantry and a dining area. In the outdoor area, lush with plenty of space for the children, it also draws attention to itself. More details and photos here.

4. Ellen DeGeneres

The author states: “Ellen DeGeneres is one of the ones that have the weight in the market, with a variety of stately homes in their real estate portfolio. This year, one of the properties put up for sale by DeGeneres and wife, Portia de Rossi, who has been to a complex that includes an inn on the Island. They are asking for A$ 39.9 million, equivalent to R$ 223 million, with the current exchange rate. Named after the Salt Hill, which is the main part of the building was completed in 2011 by the previous owner, and it includes a main house, low, with 761 square feet, with 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and a guesthouse for almost 130 square meters, a fitness center, free-standing 67 meters, and a full bathroom. Stay up to date with everything on here.

5. Katy Perry

In 2020 it has certainly been a year of change for the singer Katy Perry, with the arrival of their first child, a daughter by the side of the actor Orlando Bloom. The star also is looking for new residents at her home in Beverly Hills, Calif., which he had purchased less than two years ago. The house is private and is being announced nearly$ 8 million, and about$ 45 million. It has 409 m2, with four en-suite bedrooms, five bathrooms, and the original construction of the early 1960’s. To see all of you here.

6. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

One of the couples darlings of Hollywood, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner have laid for sale of your the apartment of 270 m2, in Manhattan, new york. The property has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large deck, a private 139 m2 in size, to take advantage of the moments in the open air. According to TMZ, the singer and actress has reportedly decided to put the property up for sale because you could not use a new one. More info and photos here.

7. The brothers, Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth

In another first for the real estate market in Malibu, Calif., has been in the ownership of the brothers, Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth put up for sale. The house is of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, has a 428 m2 and is available for US$ 4.9 million (approximately$ 26.5 million at the current exchange rate). It was bought by the three brothers, by the year 2016, and it calls attention to the view of the paradise, and the many outdoor spaces available for you to take advantage of the weather conditions. Check it out here.

8. Charlize Theron

Nominated for the last academy awards for Bombshell, the actress Charlize Theron has put up for sale in West Hollywood, a house of 187 m2, is one of the most sought-after by the well-known in the United States. The asking price is$ 1.9 million, or approximately$ 9.9 million. Dating from the 1920’s, and in neutral tones, the property has been purchased in the last 15 years, and has four bedrooms and 3 baths, plus a large garden with a swimming pool. See the photos here.

9. Tommy Hilfiger

It’s impossible not to be impressed with the property put up for sale by the fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in Connecticut, in the united states. The house has more than 1230 m2, and the price is US$ 47.5 million (approximately R$ 250 million, which at the current exchange rate). The real property account with the towers, the roof-tiles of terra-cotta and green in the classic style of the palaces in europe and is reminiscent of the palaces of fairy tales! To view all of the photos here.

10. Shaquille O’neal

The legend of the national basketball association, the basketball player Shaquille O’neal asks for the sum of US$ 19.5 million, or approximately us$ 103 million for a mansion in Florida, in the united states. The real estate 2,879 m2 and occupies a plot of land is still more important: they are 16.187 m2, full security and lots of perks. With panoramic views of the cinema to the lake district in Windermere, the home has 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a huge swimming pool with a cascading waterfall and a private dock on the rear of the property. To see all of you here.

11. James Cameron

James Cameron, film director, producer and screenplay writer of the movie breaking records at the box office like “Titanic” and “Avatar,” has placed for sale a complex of two villas, which has, in Malibu, Calif., for$ 25 million (Us$ 132,5 million). Those who shell out the amount you will have available to 1486 square meters) of built-up area, with 11 bedrooms, ten full bathrooms and three half bathrooms, as well as areas for living and dining area, two kitchens, a gourmet-equipped. Here, you can see it all.

12. Cindy Crawford

The supermodel and her husband, businessman Randy Gerber, who have placed recently at the elegant home of a family on the sale of$ 15.995 million, almost$ 90 million. With the style of the mid-century, the house is 500 m2 and was built in 1950 and has undergone extensive renovations since that time. Today, it houses an area for the gourmet in the great outdoors with stylish, lounge, patio, swimming-pool, five bedroom suites, six bathrooms, and a kitchen with marble. More photos and information can be found here.

13. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

One of the couples is the most powerful in Hollywood, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend as they put on the sale of your stately mansion, in Los Angeles, California, for US$ 24 million (Us$ 134 million). With 790 m2, the house belonged to the likes of Rihanna, and has plenty of space, comfort and style, thanks to the transformation made by the couple. For more photos, check out here.

14. She

He also sought to dispose of the property in the year it was on the tv Show: the mansion in the Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, and is currently on sale by 2018. But this week an international web site, announced that the home for 8.7 million dollars, or$ 45 million. The property’s five bedrooms have 2.626 m2 of built-up area, and will include a lobby, a TV lounge, a three and a half bathrooms, an open balcony, and a private bathroom. To see more pictures and information can be found here.

15. Chris Martin of Coldplay

The lead singer of the british band Coldplay, Chris Martin, was placed on the sale of your property, in the region of Point Dume, in Malibu, California. The property is available for US$ 5,49 billion (almost R$ 28 million). With approximately 2.6 acres, the property includes a theatre with a capacity of 99 people. Check them all here.