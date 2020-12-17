Sophie Turner wins top comedy of the ‘Hannah Montana’ with Joe Jonas and Miley Cyrus celebrates Monet’s

+



Sophie Turner and Miley Cyrus (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Sophie Turner has won this one as well-tempered as her husband, Joe, and Jonah: a shirt printed with a photo of Miley Cyrus with the words “Hannah Montana”.

The actress, 24-year-old, who is best known for having played Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’, has shared a selfie wearing the piece on his Instagram. In this photo you can see a detail, it’s ironic: even though he came up with the name of the famous character played by Miley on the Disney Channel, he just gives you a picture of the main character. All the rest are the singer and the actress’s 28-year-old at his most daring.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Photo: Instagram)

The singer and actress Miley Cyrus (Photo: Instagram)

Thank you to the husband of the year. [Ganhei de] early holiday gift,” wrote Sophie in the publication.

Sophie Turner poses with his jacket from the Hannah Montana (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Miley also loved the gift given to you by Joe Jonas. She shared with me the publication of the british actress on her own Instagram, and he added: “Yeeeeeees, She”.

Miley Cyrus recompartilhou with the publication of Sophie’s Death (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The singer from the ‘Midnight Sky,’ long live the queen”, Nick, Jonas, brothers, Joe, when he estrelava ‘Hannah Montana’. They met at a charity event in 2006 and came to take a tour of the United States together; however, it only confirmed the relationship after it ended in 2007.

In the story of the 2009 – ‘Miley Cyrus: Miles to Go – Miley has admitted that the end of the novel, it was very painful, My life seemed like it had stopped, but the rest of the world continued on in front of you. I was on the road. People were telling me, but it’s in my head, not my heart, I was dazed.”

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas (Photo: Twitter)

After spending nine years in a relationship of comings and goings with Liam Hemsworth, Miley is single. Nick, for his part, he got married to actress Priyanka Chopra in the year 2018.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married in may of 2019 at the latest. They had their first child, daughter Willa, five months ago.