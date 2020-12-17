See the full list of the winners and to the winners! – Lsusports

And we’re at the end of the AWARD-LSUSPORTS 2020(award), which brought together all the major highlights in the music, TV and social media this year. Over the past few weeks, you have voted on more than 100 indicadxs, divididxs in 30 different categories.
The lsusports like the whole of the mobilization of the readers, and fandons, which is responsible for the success of this edition. Keep watching the lsusports, because next year there’s more!
And although the vencedorxs?!
SEE THE FULL LIST OF VENCEDORXS
Best Of Film
So Far
The best Couple in Fiction
Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean, To All the Boys: P S. I Still Love You
Best Of The Series
Have A Good Day, Veronica
The Best Book
By looking at the Life of a Legged pro Air, She Chapier
Best International Album
The Future Is Equally Important Dua Lipa
Best Album By The National
Numanice, Compassion
International Hit
Come Together, Now, United,
The Hit To The National
You Can Dance, And Pedro Sampaio
Feat. in the Year
It must Be Awful to go to bed Without Me, Manu Gavassi feat. Gloria’s Groove
Group of the Year
BLACKPINK
The group of K-Pop of the Year
BLACKPINK
The Best Female Singer Of The National
Anitta
Best Female Singer International
Lady Gaga
The Best Singer Of The National
Gusttavo Lima
The Best International Singer
Zayn Malik
Live of the Year
#VinhoNoMeuTapete (Bad Gavassi)
A Better Version
Gavassiers (Manu Gavassi)
TikToker Of The National
Vittor Fernando
TikToker International
Charli D Amelio
Youtuber of the Year
Felipe Neto
Gamer of the Year
Funbabe
The Meme of the Year
“Coronavirus” (Cardi B)
Influencer of Literature for the Year
Barbara Paludetto
Influencer of the Year
Manu Gavassi
The couple of the Year
Ludmilla and I in Different
The friendship of the Year
Gizelly Bicalho and Manu Gavassi
Fashion Icon
Manu Gavassi
Cat of the Year
Chay Suede
Newcomer of the Year
Thelma Assis
Artist, Teen
Any Gabrielly