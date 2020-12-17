See the full list of the winners and to the winners! – Lsusports

And we’re at the end of the AWARD-LSUSPORTS 2020(award), which brought together all the major highlights in the music, TV and social media this year. Over the past few weeks, you have voted on more than 100 indicadxs, divididxs in 30 different categories.

The lsusports like the whole of the mobilization of the readers, and fandons, which is responsible for the success of this edition. Keep watching the lsusports, because next year there’s more!

And although the vencedorxs?!

SEE THE FULL LIST OF VENCEDORXS

Best Of Film
So Far

The best Couple in Fiction
Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean, To All the Boys: P S. I Still Love You

Best Of The Series
Have A Good Day, Veronica

The Best Book
By looking at the Life of a Legged pro Air, She Chapier

Best International Album
The Future Is Equally Important Dua Lipa

Best Album By The National
Numanice, Compassion

International Hit
Come Together, Now, United,

The Hit To The National
You Can Dance, And Pedro Sampaio

Feat. in the Year
It must Be Awful to go to bed Without Me, Manu Gavassi feat. Gloria’s Groove

Group of the Year
BLACKPINK

The group of K-Pop of the Year
BLACKPINK

The Best Female Singer Of The National
Anitta

Best Female Singer International
Lady Gaga

The Best Singer Of The National
Gusttavo Lima

The Best International Singer
Zayn Malik

Live of the Year
#VinhoNoMeuTapete (Bad Gavassi)

A Better Version
Gavassiers (Manu Gavassi)

TikToker Of The National
Vittor Fernando

TikToker International
Charli D Amelio

Youtuber of the Year
Felipe Neto

Gamer of the Year
Funbabe

The Meme of the Year
“Coronavirus” (Cardi B)

Influencer of Literature for the Year
Barbara Paludetto

Influencer of the Year
Manu Gavassi

The couple of the Year
Ludmilla and I in Different

The friendship of the Year
Gizelly Bicalho and Manu Gavassi

Fashion Icon
Manu Gavassi

Cat of the Year
Chay Suede

Newcomer of the Year
Thelma Assis

Artist, Teen
Any Gabrielly

