See the full list of the winners and to the winners! – Lsusports

Best Of Film

So Far

The best Couple in Fiction

Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean, To All the Boys: P S. I Still Love You

Best Of The Series

Have A Good Day, Veronica

The Best Book

By looking at the Life of a Legged pro Air, She Chapier

Best International Album

The Future Is Equally Important Dua Lipa

Best Album By The National

Numanice, Compassion

International Hit

Come Together, Now, United,

The Hit To The National

You Can Dance, And Pedro Sampaio

Feat. in the Year

It must Be Awful to go to bed Without Me, Manu Gavassi feat. Gloria’s Groove

Group of the Year

BLACKPINK

The group of K-Pop of the Year

BLACKPINK

The Best Female Singer Of The National

Anitta

Best Female Singer International

Lady Gaga

The Best Singer Of The National

Gusttavo Lima

The Best International Singer

Zayn Malik

Live of the Year

#VinhoNoMeuTapete (Bad Gavassi)

A Better Version

Gavassiers (Manu Gavassi)

TikToker Of The National

Vittor Fernando

TikToker International

Charli D Amelio

Youtuber of the Year

Felipe Neto

Gamer of the Year

Funbabe

The Meme of the Year

“Coronavirus” (Cardi B)

Influencer of Literature for the Year

Barbara Paludetto

Influencer of the Year

Manu Gavassi

The couple of the Year

Ludmilla and I in Different

The friendship of the Year

Gizelly Bicalho and Manu Gavassi

Fashion Icon

Manu Gavassi

Cat of the Year

Chay Suede

Newcomer of the Year

Thelma Assis

Artist, Teen

Any Gabrielly