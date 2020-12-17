Juliana Paes play back the look and the choreography for the new music video of Shakira – Who’s

+



She and Juliana Paes (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Juliana Paes, the 41-year-old has shown that he is a fan of Shakira’s. The actress also paid tribute to the singer on Wednesday (16) in the play, the costumes, and the choreography for the new music video from colombia Girl Like Mewith the participation of the Black Eyed Peas.

“I love to dance. Shakira, you have inspired me. The Black Eyed Peas, you’re up,” she wrote, to perform side by side with the choreographer Justin Bieber’s Grandson. Own She not only enjoyed, but also commented on the post, the actress, with three emoji hearts.

Juliana was celebrated on Wednesday of the 10-year anniversary of their oldest son, Peter. Through Instagram, she has also paid tribute to the little boy: “Today is the day for the Peter… to 10 years of… Love and Smiles… their laughter at times, I don’t have a reason to be… but that is the reason why I was so happy! The boy is sensitive, kid, fun, child, mature for her age, a creature so close! They are proud to be your mother.’ Yes, he still calls me mommy, and you hear him call it that, that makes me feel the true joy of life! Happy birthday to you! I love you a thousand million… love you to the moon and back!!!”, he wrote to her.

